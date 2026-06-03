LIAT Air to launch direct flights between Guadeloupe and Jamaica in July

The new twice-weekly service linking Montego Bay and Pointe-à-Pitre is expected to boost regional travel, support tourism growth and improve connectivity between the two Caribbean destinations.

Jamaica: Liat Air has announced a new direct service between Guadeloupe and Jamaica, set to begin from July 14, 2026. The route is expected to improve travel between the two destinations.

According to the airline’s schedule, flight 5L-521 will operate from Pointe-à-Pitre to Montego Bay on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The flight will depart at 3:35 pm and arrive in Jamaica at 6:15 pm.

Flight 5L-520 will operate from Montego Bay to Pointe-à-Pitre on Wednesdays and Sundays. It will depart from Jamaica Sangster International Airport at 9:00 am and arrive at Guadeloupe Maryse Condé International Airport by 11:40 am.

The launch comes ahead of Jamaica's 2026 Reggae Festival that has been scheduled from July 12 to 18, 2026. The added service is expected to support visitor arrivals during the event, which will also boost tourism, economy, and local businesses.

This new route will also strengthen regional connectivity. This direct service will allow passengers to experience the vibrant culture and reggae heritage of Jamaica, as well as the unique Creole traditions and attractions of Guadeloupe.

“Whether you are chasing reggae rhythms in Jamaica or zouk and Creole flavour in Guadeloupe, getting between the two has never been easier,” said Liat Air via an official Facebook post.

Liat Air CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam said that the new route will create earlier access between the two islands, and will strengthen links between the Caribbean and European air travel markets.

She added, “Montego Bay is already a key destination within the Liat Air network, and extending direct access from Guadeloupe enhances travel options and deepens integration across the Greater Caribbean.”