Bahamas: Man dies after being trapped under rubble in Nassau construction site accident 

Soon after receiving the report, police officials called in emergency crews who were engaged in the critical rescue operation for around three hours.

Bahamas: An unidentified man in his 50s has been killed during an industrial accident which occurred earlier today on a construction site near the former Mario’s Bowling Alley Building in the Bahamas. The man, according to Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King, was operating an excavator at the time during which he got trapped under the collapsed rubble.

King added that around 6 pm yesterday afternoon, police control room was notified of industrial accident off the road where a male was operating an excavator, when the accident happened.

“We in collaboration with other excavator operators were able to uncover the excavator that was being used at the site,” she said adding, “Our role was primarily to ensure that once all debris had been removed, we could step in to facilitate the work of the Scenes of Crime officers. Their responsibility was to carry out the necessary due diligence to identify and recover any potential evidence at the scene.”

She continued to emphasise that in situations where the police do not have the required tools readily available then they rely on support from the corporate partners who assist them with the necessary equipment and expertise to carry out such operations.

Soon after receiving the report, police officials called in emergency crews who were engaged in the critical rescue operation for around three hours. This comes after the serious nature of industrial accident at the excavation site located behind the former Mario’s Bowling Alley on Harold Road, Nassau, near the Dominique Darling Highway.

Several eyewitnesses reported that first responders worked frantically to remove debris using heavy equipment as well as manual efforts were undertaken to reach the man. The site was littered with concrete rubble and construction materials which made the operation both delicate and urgent.

Officials reported that they found the man’s motionless body deep inside the rubble following the major recovery efforts.

Residents and onlookers also gathered at a safe distance from the site and are continuously providing live updates via social media and urging others to avoid the area till the investigations is in process.