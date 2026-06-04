Seven homicides in less than 24 hours shake Trinidad and Tobago over weekend

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man whose body was discovered at Sohan Trace, off First Caledonia Road in Morvant.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, six individuals were killed during a violent night in south Trinidad in three separate incidents that occurred within a span of just seven hours. The police officials are now investigating a stabbing, a double homicide and a triple homicide incident all at once.

Apart from these six killings, another man was also found dead in Morvant as the weekend ended with a killing spree. The incidents have left the island nation in shock with police actively investigating all of them simultaneously.

According to the information, officers from the Region III Homicide Bureau were first called in Fyzabad, Trinidad on Sunday around 7 pm after reports that 26-year-old labourer Micah Joseph was stabbed to death during a violent altercation. The victim had reportedly gone to drop off money for his two children aged four and five at their mother’s residence.

While the police officers were still in Fyzabad, they were alerted about a double murder which took place near a car wash near the First Citizens Bank located along the Penal Rock Road which is just a short distance away from the police station and the Prime Minister’s constituency.

Upon investigations, the victims were identified as 23-year-old Jahrael Hunte of Syne Village, Penal and 45-year-old Randolph Felix who lived a few houses away from where the homicides took place. Police reported that around 8 pm, the victims were liming with others when the three gunmen opened fire, killing the two and injuring another man aged 38.

Just after a few hours around 1 pm, gunmen struck again and time time in the area of Ste Madeleine. The incident left 43-year-old labourer Martin Harripersad and his friends Kierry King Fook and Anthony Alibocas dead. This attack occurred at Harripersad’s residence located on Sixth Street.

King Fook’s body was discovered near the entrance of the home, while Harripersad was found lying on a bed and the third man was found on the floor of a bedroom.

Additionally, police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man whose body was discovered at Sohan Trace, off First Caledonia Road in Morvant.

Investigators suspect the victim was killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at the location. Around 7 a.m., officers responded to reports of a bloodied body lying along the roadside. The man was wearing blue three-quarter pants, a white vest and black-and-white sneakers. A blood-soaked cloth was found near the body.

While commenting on the murders earlier this week, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro said they took place in different parts of the nation and in areas not prone to murders. He further assured that his team is investigating and will soon find the possible reasons behind these tragic incidents.