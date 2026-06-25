Dominica leads Bouyon categories with multiple 2026 Caribbean Music Awards nominations

Dominican artistes secured nominations in both Bouyon Artist of the Year and Bouyon Song of the Year categories, highlighting the genre’s continued growth across the Caribbean music scene.

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism has announced that several Dominican Bouyon artists and songs have been nominated for the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards, underscoring the growing popularity and international recognition of the island's signature music genre.

This nomination puts Dominica on top of the Bouyon category, with local artists earning recognition in both the Bouyon Artist of the Year and Bouyon Song of the Year categories.

“As the Nature Island continues to grow as a destination, Bouyon remains a powerful part of our cultural identity and experience we share with the world,” said the Dominica Ministry of Tourism via an official Facebook post.

The authority also congratulated the nominated artists for their contribution to the growth and promotion of this genre on the international stage.

“Congratulations to Dominica’s Bouyon Artists nominated in the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬! Your sound, energy, and passion continue to keep the culture alive, push the genre forward, and proudly represent Dominica on the international stage,” further read the post.

Over the past few years, Bouyon has expanded across the world, while attracting international listeners via music festivals, social media, and collaborations with Caribbean musicians.

The 4th Annual Caribbean Music Awards will feature over 40 categories and more than 250 nominees. As of now, the event date and venue have not been made public, but the voting process will close on August 10, 2026.

Trinidad’s Lady Lava tops the list of nominations with nine nominations, followed by Ayetian, Machel Montano, and V’ghn.

Bouyon Artist of the Year Nominees

Asa Bantan

Dirty Dawg Pudaz

Mr. Ridge

Reo

Shelly & Signal Band

Trilla G

Bouyon Song of the Year Nominees

“Shake Something” - Dirty Dawg Pudaz

“Bye to the Old Me” - Shelly & Signal Band

“La Vie Doux” - Reo and Tehilah

“Put That On That” - Khallion

“Take Me As I Am” - Trilla G