Premier Brantley lauds local talent, Brookes and Browne kicks off new jobs at Four Seasons

According to the information, the ladies kicked off their new roles at Four Seasons from September 9, 2024 and looks forward to providing their full assistance to the resort’s customers.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, took to Facebook to extend his congratulations to Teshawn Brookes and Oceanna Browne who joined the renowned Four Seasons Resort as Assistant Manager and Front Desk Supervisor respectively.

Premier Brantley noted, “Facebook please help me congratulate Ms Teshawn Brookes and Ms Oceanna Browne and wish them continued success in the hospitality industry. I thank the prestigious Four Seasons Resort Nevis for continuing to partner with us and for giving our local talent the opportunity to shine. Keep pushing ladies.”

About Teshawn Brookes 

Teshawn was born in Nevis but raised in Queen's New York. She moved back to Nevis in 2010, where she joined the Four Seasons Nevis family as a Front Desk Receptionist. She was recognized for her outstanding service and nominated multiple times for Employee of the Month. 

In August of 2021, she was selected as a Task Force for our sister property in Anguilla, where she demonstrated positive energy, enthusiasm, and outstanding service. 

Over the past years, Teshawn has clearly demonstrated her knowledge and leadership skills which allowed her the opportunity to be promoted to the Front Desk Supervisor in January 2023. 

She has been able to impact many areas of the Front Office and stepped up to manage the daily operations in the absence of a Duty Manager.

About Oceanna Browne

Oceanna joined the Four Seasons family in 2010 as a Retail Attendant for two years. She then migrated to the United States. During that transition, she strengthened her career in Customer Service, Front Desk, Concierge, and Reservations. 

Oceanna later moved to New York where she further advanced in the travel industry achieving her certification for effective Supervision on May Ist, 2015, in St Croix, USVI. 

Upon returning home, she consistently works from the heart. Her dedication and passion for hospitality have made her a fundamental part of the Retail, Spa, and Pro Shop Team; always willing to share her sales knowledge and expertise.

Monica Walker

