Man shot dead inside SUV at insurance company car park in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was shot to death while inside an SUV at the car park of an insurance company located along Caroni Savannah Road on Wednesday, June 24 in the afternoon.

As per the reports, the attack occurred at the car park of General Accident Insurance Company while the victim was sitting inside a Honda Vezel SUV Reg no. PEJ 7033 when the gunmen opened fire suddenly, striking him multiple times.

The victim was already dead from his injuries when the emergency medical assistance reported at the scene. The police officers along with the crime scene investigators reported at the scene shortly after the incident and cordoned off the area to carry out investigations and enquire the eye witnesses as they began processing the scene for evidence.

The victim’s identity has not yet been made public following the pending notification of relatives. Further police investigations are continuing as several videos are surfacing over the internet following the incident, where emergency personnel can be seen carrying out their operations, investigating and assisting the victim’s body to the hospital for further examinations.

The vehicle can be seen in which the victim can be seen in the video, lying lifeless in the driver’s seat. The incident has caused significant panic and concern among the local residents as people have been showing their frustration through comments on social media. A user named Trevalyn Walkes commented, “I'm fed up every day is the same s..t no good news.” Another user named Andy Cooper commented, “If people are paying for insurance and they always have a loophole not to pay claims, what do they expect the result to be...it was only a matter of time.”