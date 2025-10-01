Antigua: Man suffers severe head injuries after being forced off road in Piccadilly

The victim stated that while walking east along Piccadilly Main Road, a white motor car approached from behind, and despite signaling to pass, the driver turned off the headlights and continued following him.

Antigua and Barbuda: A tragic incident occurred on Sunday, September 28, 2025, around 8:00 p.m. in Piccadilly, where a man was forced off the road by a vehicle, resulting in serious head injuries. The police officers found the victim, dressed in a dark camouflage T-shirt and blue jeans, lying on the roadside at the accident scene.

According to the Antigua and Barbuda Police Department, the victim himself gave a statement, while explaining that he was walking to the east along the Piccadilly main road when suddenly a white motor car approached him from behind. He further said that he signaled the driver to pass, but instead, the driver unexpectedly turned off the headlights and continued to follow him.

In addition, he stated that he tried to escape the road and in an attempt to avoid the vehicle, he jumped out of the way. Unfortunately, he fell and struck his head on a stone, after that he felt a severe pain and lost his consciousness.

Police reports also stated that the victim briefly regained consciousness after hearing voices while being left alone on the road. It was reported that, despite being in pain, he managed to crawl nearly 200 meters before blacking out again.

They further stated that Emergency Medical Services were contacted, and the victim was later transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for evaluation and treatment, where he remains under medical care.

Authorities stated that police are currently investigating the matter and the circumstances surrounding the incident. They added that efforts are also underway to locate the vehicle and its driver who followed the victim from behind.

Police officials also appealed to the public, urging anyone with information related to the incident, the suspect, or the vehicle to come forward and assist in the investigation. They further assured the public that every effort is being made to apprehend the suspect as soon as possible.

Following the incident, the locals from across Antigua and Barbuda took to Facebook to express their shock with some saying that nowadays people are following others without any motive or something. One of the them also said, “It’s good that he is safe and nothing more happened to him, as the driver did not try to hurt him or rob him.”