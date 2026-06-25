St Vincent announces launch of Executive Air’s regional cargo Service

The new cargo service is expected to improve regional connectivity, support tourism and hospitality businesses and create additional export opportunities for Vincentian farmers across the Caribbean.

St. Vincent and Grenadines: St. Vincent and Grenadine Argyle International Airport (AIA) has officially announced the launch of Executive Air’s new air cargo service, an initiative that is expected to significantly strengthen the country’s aviation infrastructure and trade capabilities.

As per the official statements, the service will improve regional connectivity, the cargo service is specifically designed to support St. Vincent’s tourism and hospitality sectors through easier access to imported goods, and creating new opportunities for local farmers to export produce and reach the international markets.

The launch of this service is positioned as a major milestone as it is expected to drive sustainable economic growth for the Island.

The Executive Air connects St. Vincent and the Grenadines to a highly expansive regional network that spans over several destinations across the Caribbean, including Anguilla, Aruba, Bequia, Bonaire, Canouan, Carriacou, Curacao, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grand Cayman, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Nevis, Providenciales, San Juan, St. Croix, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Virgin Gorda, Tortola, Antigua, and the Bahamas.

The launch also creates “massive export pipelines” that will help empower Vincentian farmers to distribute their local produce to international markets.

Through a recent statement regarding the launch, AIA officials encouraged the customers to contact Executive Air directly before shipping cargo shipments, as some destinations within this vast network have special requirements for incoming freight.