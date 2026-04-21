Trinidad: Shocking attack in Morvant leaves 4 dead

Police said four people, including a child, were killed when gunmen opened fire on a vehicle along Lady Young Road, Morvant, with one injured survivor taken to hospital.

Trinidad and Tobago: Four people, including a child, died in the shooting incident that took place on Sunday night, 19 April. The incident occurred along Lady Young Road near Morvant Walk-Over at about 7:50 pm.

According to police reports, the family was returning home from a get-together earlier that evening, when some armed men opened fire on their vehicle, a Mitsubishi Lancer. The people in the vehicle were travelling near the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church when the shooting started.

The police arrived at the scene and saw the car filled with bullet holes, while none of the victims inside showed signs of life.

The four people who lost their lives are, 23-year-old Obataiye Okerian Latiff, 20-year-old Chelsea Edwards, Asim Armstrong and 9-year-old J’Layna Armstrong.

Investigators believe that a second car pulled up at the scene and also began firing. The driver lost control, causing the car to crash into another vehicle. It stopped across the road.

The fifth victim, identified as a 23-year-old Cornelius Smart, who was shot twice. His family members took him to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

Police recovered 45 shell casings at the scene, which include 5.56mm and 9mm shell casings. The suspects, who left the scene after the shooting, are still at large.

During a press briefing on Monday, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro called it a "deeply tragic and troubling” matter. He said that police are currently investigating this incident. He also expressed condolences to the victims' families and loved ones.

Officers working this case suspect that it may have been caused by gang activity. No evidence to confirm this has been found yet. The investigation continues as officers try to look for the suspects.

Locals have taken to social media to share their support for the victim's loved ones. One of them said, “Condolences to their family and friends God bless,” while another stated, “45 shots in total they wanted to make minced meat. Meaning this was highly personal aka somebody owing money or revenge.”