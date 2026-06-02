Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer stabbed during altercation in Nassau

The suspect allegedly used a sharp object and attacked the officer in the left shoulder before fleeing the scene.

Bahamas: A 26-year-old officer of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force was stabbed early Monday morning in Nassau.

The police said that the incident took place shortly after 1 am at an establishment on Bay Street. The officer was involved in a verbal exchange with an unknown male which soon escalated to a physical altercation.

According to police officials, the suspect allegedly used a sharp object and attacked the officer in the left shoulder before fleeing the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said that they responded to an anonymous report of a stabbing that occurred between Charlotte Street and Parliament Street. Investigators arrived at the scene and started probing the matter.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force are searching for the suspect and the weapon used in the attack.

There are rising cases of homicide in the Bahamas that are posing security threats to the residents of the island. Law enforcement authorities are trying to strengthen measures like stricter punishments and regular patrolling in high-risk areas.

One individual said, “We see in our country that the public was not secure which is followed by police officers also coming under attack. How are we to believe the police will protect us when they can’t protect themselves.”

Another local stated, “I wonder if the officer was at fault or was this an out of the blue attack on a Monday morning.”