LIAT Air and Air Caraïbes sign agreement to expand Caribbean travel

The new interline agreement allows passengers to book connecting flights on both airlines through a single ticket, improving travel options across the Caribbean and to Europe.

Caribbean: LIAT (2020) Limited, also known as LIAT Air, and Air Caraïbes have announced a new interline agreement to improve air travel across the Caribbean and beyond. This partnership will allow customers to book flight tickets for both airlines using a single ticket and one point of purchase.

Under this arrangement, travelers can plan smoother journeys which do not require the purchase of separate tickets for connecting flights. The system also allows luggage to be checked at the final destination, decreasing delays, and extra handling during connections.

LIAT Air operates from its hub at V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua. It connects the Eastern Caribbean, Guyana, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Trinidad, and Barbados.

It will also connect the Guadeloupe, Martinique, and French Guiana-based operations of Air Caraïbes and its long-haul service from the Caribbean to Paris Orly Airport in Paris, France.

LIAT (2020) Limited chief executive officer, Hafsah Abdulsalam said, “By linking our networks with Air Caraïbes, we are making it significantly easier to move between the English, French and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, and to connect from any of our island destinations onward to Europe through Paris. It is a meaningful expansion of what a ticket on LIAT Air can take you to.”

Commercial Director of Air Caraïbes, Hugues Heddebault, also highlighted the primary goal of this collaboration between the two airlines. He said, “Our ambition is simple: to bring territories closer together and make travel smoother for those who live, work, or travel across the region.”

This will also improve connectivity across the Caribbean, boost regional tourism, and increase economic integration.

Tickets will be made available through travel agents and other authorized booking channels. It will include a choice of flight options via the standard global distribution systems used in the travel industry.