Trinidad and Tobago: Man killed, woman injured in drive-by shooting at Sea Lots

Police recovered dozens of spent shell casings after a drive-by shooting at Sea Lots left one man dead and a woman injured, as investigators continued inquiries into the incident.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 33-year-old man died while a woman was wounded following a drive-by shooting which took place early Saturday morning at Sea Lots.

The deceased has been identified as Christopher Sampson, who is also known as “Brian.” According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Force (TTPS), he was with a group of people near the Sea Lots Community Center on Pioneer Drive. A white Honda City drove past the group and started shooting before it left the scene.

Some residents responded after hearing the gunshots and found Sampson and a 21-year-old woman bleeding at the scene. They were both rushed to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead at 1:27 am. The woman was treated and listed in stable condition.

Officers from the Port of Spain Division and the Inter-Agency Task Force went to the scene. At the location, the investigators recovered 34 spent 5.56 shell casings and three spent 7.62 casings. The Region I Homicide Bureau is continuing the inquiries.

Trinidad and Tobago is still under a State of Emergency to lower the rising violence in the nation. Despite safety measures, the police have reported a more significant increase in homicides.

Locals have taken to social media to share their concern for safety and need for better measures. One individual said, “Perhaps the TTPS be using the resources to quell legitimate protests to curb these incidents and arrest the perpetrators…They could only intimidate innocent people while real badman still out there.”

Another local stated, “We NEED to protest against increasing crime! It is unsettling for such a small country! Law abiding citizens are the victims! There are many solutions to quell this disturbing issue. The Authorities do not take it seriously as well as, sad to say, some nationals.”