Trinidad and Tobago: 70-year-old man found dead in concrete drain in Marabella

Family members found the man in a concrete drain near Andre Avenue after searching for him, with police later responding to reports of a possible drowning shortly before midnight.

Trinidad and Tobago: The body of a 70-year-old man was recovered from a concrete drain in Marabella on Saturday night, May 30, 2026. He has been identified as Nanlal Bickram, a retired labourer from Arch Street Extension, Vistabella.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Force (TTPS), the deceased was discovered after his family members started searching for him as they were concerned about his safety and could not locate him.

They told the investigators that they last saw Bickram at around 5:00 pm on earlier that day. His son started searching for him after several hours passed without hearing from at about 11:10 pm.

During the search the family members found him lying face-down inside a drain with water near Andre Avenue, Marabella. The drain is located under a metal and wooden bridge that connects Andre Avenue and Arch Street.

Officers from the Marabella Criminal Investigations Department received a call of suspected drowning shortly before midnight. They arrived at the deceased's house and the relatives present at the house took the officers to the drain.

The investigators found an injury on Bickram’s forehead and traces of blood on the edge of the concrete drain. They launched an investigation into the case to find the exact cause of the injury.

Emergency responders were also sent to the location. The body was taken out of the drain by Fire Services, while the area was examined and photographed by Crime Scene Investigators.

The district medical officer analysed the body and declared him dead soon after midnight. Bickram’s body was sent to a mortuary, as a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Forensic Science Centre.