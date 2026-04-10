Trinidad: Businesswoman Tricia Marajh shot dead in broad daylight attack by masked gunman

Police have identified the victim as Tricia Marajh, with the incident occurring shortly after 4:30 pm on Wednesday along Riverside Road.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman was shot and killed during a brazen daylight incident which took place in Curepe, Trinidad on Wednesday afternoon and sent shockwaves through the usually quiet residential community.

The police officials have identified the victim as Tricia Marajh, a resident of Riverside Road. According to preliminary reports, the incident took place shortly after 4 30 pm on Wednesday when the victim was standing along the northern side of Riverside road.

Eyewitnesses reported that she had stepped outside to view a vehicle when a gunman reportedly emerged from a nearby car. Investigators were further told that a man who was wearing a mask along with a dark-coloured hat exited the rear passenger door of a gold colour Nissan Tiida and opened fire at her.

They further reported that multiple shots were fired at Marajh by the attacker before he escaped. The female reportedly collapsed on the roadway after being struck multiple times and was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by a private vehicle but she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Later, the responding officers processed the scene and recovered ten spent 9mm shells along the roadway along with personal items which belonged to the victim. The scene was also investigated by senior officers and homicide investigators as enquiries started into the circumstances which led to the tragic killing. As of now, the motive behind the shooting death remains unclear and no suspects have been held.

Notably, the victim is the owner of T’s Tasty Treats and D Duck Ranch Poultry Depot and her sudden death has left her family and friends in a state of shock. Her daughter also took to Facebook to share an emotional post following her mother’s death. She said that is in disbelief and will try to stay strong for her siblings and father.

Investigations into the incident are still going on and police are urging locals to come forward to assist with the investigation.