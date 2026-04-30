Grenada unveils week of ‘Spicetivities’ featuring food, music, island-wide events
The festivities began on Monday with wellness and social events, including the “Rise & Shine Breakfast” at the Grenada Yacht Club, Margarita Monday, Sip & Paint and live entertainment like Mic & Mix Mondays in St. Mark’s.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Grenada is buzzing with excitement as the Spicevities celebration continues and it will offer a vibrant lineup of activities from Monday, April 27 to Sunday, May 3. Organized under the “Pure Grenada” brand, the week-long series brings together locals and visitors for a mix of after-work limes, culinary experiences, live entertainment and cultural events across the island.
The festivities kicked off on Monday with a blend of wellness and social activities. Early risers enjoyed the “Rise & Shine Breakfast” at the Grenada Yacht Club while food and drink enthusiasts took part in Margarita Monday, Mix & Muddle sessions, Sip & Paint and Happy Hour specials. The evening featured live entertainment, including Mic & Mix Mondays and community celebrations in St. Mark’s.
On Tuesday, the relaxed island vibe continued with events such as Wine & Down Tuesdays and social mixers at local venues. Guests also indulged in tacos and tapas at Mount Cinnamon, while music lovers participated in karaoke, beer pong and games throughout the evening.
Wednesday brought midweek excitement with Whiskey Wednesday, Wingz Wednesday and various after-work limes and happy hour specials. Attendees also enjoyed cruise experiences, local cuisine at night markets and social activities like Bingo Night with family and friends.
As the week progresses, the energy builds toward a packed weekend of major events such as the highly anticipated launch of Spicemas 2026, family-friendly activities, food festivals and live performances.
Upcoming Schedule of Events
April 30 (Thursday)
After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00pm
Happy Hour, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 5:00pm
Slice & Brew, Silversands Beach House – 6:00pm
Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke, Prickly Bay Marina – 6:00pm
Moon & Mountain Cooking, Mourne Gazo – 6:30pm
Wings & Wine Thursday, Utopia Corner – 7:00pm
Live Band, Grand Anse Vendors Market – 7:00pm
Tipsy Karaoke, The Lab Grenada – 7:00pm
Dollar Wings & Live DJ, Coconut Beach – 7:30pm
Latin Night, West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm
Bottomless Thursday, Lavo Lanes – 9:00pm
May 1 (Friday)
Dollar Wingz Fridays, Knife & Fork Grenada – 3:00pm
After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00pm
After Work Lime, Punj-Ab – 5:00pm
Best Fridays, Utopia Corner
Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm
Bon Fire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm
Moon & Mountain Cooking, Mourne Gazo – 6:30pm
Sea & Land BBQ, Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm
Latin Night, La Plywood – 7:00pm
Fiesta Fridays, Dodgy Dock – 7:30pm
La Fin, Chez Louis – 8:00pm
May 2 (Saturday)
Plantation Breakfast, Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am
Spicemas 2026 Launch Family Day, Grenada National Stadium – 1:00pm
Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis – 3:00pm
Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm
Invitational Football, Alston George Park – 4:30pm
Sunset City Food Festival & Night Market, Diamond Street – 5:00pm
Spicemas 2026 Launch Main Event, Grenada National Stadium – 6:00pm
Moon & Mountain Cooking, Mourne Gazo – 6:30pm
Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar – 7:00pm
Live Band Saturdays, Junction – 9:00pm
May 3 (Sunday)
Sunday Brunch, Chez Louis – 11:00am
Sunday Roast, Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm
Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch, Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm
Grand Finale Motorcade, Closing & Concert, Diamond Street – 1:00pm
Lunch & Lime, Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm
BBQ & Live Band Sundays, Aquarium – 3:00pm
Live Band Sundays, Umbrellas – 6:00pm
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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