2026-04-30 12:04:19
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Grenada unveils week of ‘Spicetivities’ featuring food, music, island-wide events

The festivities began on Monday with wellness and social events, including the “Rise & Shine Breakfast” at the Grenada Yacht Club, Margarita Monday, Sip & Paint and live entertainment like Mic & Mix Mondays in St. Mark’s.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Grenada is buzzing with excitement as the Spicevities celebration continues and it will offer a vibrant lineup of activities from Monday, April 27 to Sunday, May 3. Organized under the “Pure Grenada” brand, the week-long series brings together locals and visitors for a mix of after-work limes, culinary experiences, live entertainment and cultural events across the island.

The festivities kicked off on Monday with a blend of wellness and social activities. Early risers enjoyed the “Rise & Shine Breakfast” at the Grenada Yacht Club while food and drink enthusiasts took part in Margarita Monday, Mix & Muddle sessions, Sip & Paint and Happy Hour specials. The evening featured live entertainment, including Mic & Mix Mondays and community celebrations in St. Mark’s.

On Tuesday, the relaxed island vibe continued with events such as Wine & Down Tuesdays and social mixers at local venues. Guests also indulged in tacos and tapas at Mount Cinnamon, while music lovers participated in karaoke, beer pong and games throughout the evening.

Wednesday brought midweek excitement with Whiskey Wednesday, Wingz Wednesday and various after-work limes and happy hour specials. Attendees also enjoyed cruise experiences, local cuisine at night markets and social activities like Bingo Night with family and friends.

As the week progresses, the energy builds toward a packed weekend of major events such as the highly anticipated launch of Spicemas 2026, family-friendly activities, food festivals and live performances.

Upcoming Schedule of Events

April 30 (Thursday)

  • After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00pm

  • Happy Hour, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 5:00pm

  • Slice & Brew, Silversands Beach House – 6:00pm

  • Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke, Prickly Bay Marina – 6:00pm

  • Moon & Mountain Cooking, Mourne Gazo – 6:30pm

  • Wings & Wine Thursday, Utopia Corner – 7:00pm

  • Live Band, Grand Anse Vendors Market – 7:00pm

  • Tipsy Karaoke, The Lab Grenada – 7:00pm

  • Dollar Wings & Live DJ, Coconut Beach – 7:30pm

  • Latin Night, West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm

  • Bottomless Thursday, Lavo Lanes – 9:00pm

May 1 (Friday)

  • Dollar Wingz Fridays, Knife & Fork Grenada – 3:00pm

  • After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00pm

  • After Work Lime, Punj-Ab – 5:00pm

  • Best Fridays, Utopia Corner

  • Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm

  • Bon Fire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm

  • Moon & Mountain Cooking, Mourne Gazo – 6:30pm

  • Sea & Land BBQ, Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm

  • Latin Night, La Plywood – 7:00pm

  • Fiesta Fridays, Dodgy Dock – 7:30pm

  • La Fin, Chez Louis – 8:00pm

May 2 (Saturday)

  • Plantation Breakfast, Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am

  • Spicemas 2026 Launch Family Day, Grenada National Stadium – 1:00pm

  • Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis – 3:00pm

  • Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm

  • Invitational Football, Alston George Park – 4:30pm

  • Sunset City Food Festival & Night Market, Diamond Street – 5:00pm

  • Spicemas 2026 Launch Main Event, Grenada National Stadium – 6:00pm

  • Moon & Mountain Cooking, Mourne Gazo – 6:30pm

  • Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar – 7:00pm

  • Live Band Saturdays, Junction – 9:00pm

May 3 (Sunday)

  • Sunday Brunch, Chez Louis – 11:00am

  • Sunday Roast, Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm

  • Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch, Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm

  • Grand Finale Motorcade, Closing & Concert, Diamond Street – 1:00pm

  • Lunch & Lime, Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm

  • BBQ & Live Band Sundays, Aquarium – 3:00pm

  • Live Band Sundays, Umbrellas – 6:00pm

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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