Grenada unveils week of ‘Spicetivities’ featuring food, music, island-wide events

The festivities began on Monday with wellness and social events, including the “Rise & Shine Breakfast” at the Grenada Yacht Club, Margarita Monday, Sip & Paint and live entertainment like Mic & Mix Mondays in St. Mark’s.

Grenada is buzzing with excitement as the Spicevities celebration continues and it will offer a vibrant lineup of activities from Monday, April 27 to Sunday, May 3. Organized under the “Pure Grenada” brand, the week-long series brings together locals and visitors for a mix of after-work limes, culinary experiences, live entertainment and cultural events across the island.

The festivities kicked off on Monday with a blend of wellness and social activities. Early risers enjoyed the “Rise & Shine Breakfast” at the Grenada Yacht Club while food and drink enthusiasts took part in Margarita Monday, Mix & Muddle sessions, Sip & Paint and Happy Hour specials. The evening featured live entertainment, including Mic & Mix Mondays and community celebrations in St. Mark’s.

On Tuesday, the relaxed island vibe continued with events such as Wine & Down Tuesdays and social mixers at local venues. Guests also indulged in tacos and tapas at Mount Cinnamon, while music lovers participated in karaoke, beer pong and games throughout the evening.

Wednesday brought midweek excitement with Whiskey Wednesday, Wingz Wednesday and various after-work limes and happy hour specials. Attendees also enjoyed cruise experiences, local cuisine at night markets and social activities like Bingo Night with family and friends.

As the week progresses, the energy builds toward a packed weekend of major events such as the highly anticipated launch of Spicemas 2026, family-friendly activities, food festivals and live performances.

Upcoming Schedule of Events

April 30 (Thursday)

After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00pm

Happy Hour, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 5:00pm

Slice & Brew, Silversands Beach House – 6:00pm

Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke, Prickly Bay Marina – 6:00pm

Moon & Mountain Cooking, Mourne Gazo – 6:30pm

Wings & Wine Thursday, Utopia Corner – 7:00pm

Live Band, Grand Anse Vendors Market – 7:00pm

Tipsy Karaoke, The Lab Grenada – 7:00pm

Dollar Wings & Live DJ, Coconut Beach – 7:30pm

Latin Night, West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm

Bottomless Thursday, Lavo Lanes – 9:00pm

May 1 (Friday)

Dollar Wingz Fridays, Knife & Fork Grenada – 3:00pm

After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00pm

After Work Lime, Punj-Ab – 5:00pm

Best Fridays, Utopia Corner

Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm

Bon Fire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm

Moon & Mountain Cooking, Mourne Gazo – 6:30pm

Sea & Land BBQ, Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm

Latin Night, La Plywood – 7:00pm

Fiesta Fridays, Dodgy Dock – 7:30pm

La Fin, Chez Louis – 8:00pm

May 2 (Saturday)

Plantation Breakfast, Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am

Spicemas 2026 Launch Family Day, Grenada National Stadium – 1:00pm

Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis – 3:00pm

Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm

Invitational Football, Alston George Park – 4:30pm

Sunset City Food Festival & Night Market, Diamond Street – 5:00pm

Spicemas 2026 Launch Main Event, Grenada National Stadium – 6:00pm

Moon & Mountain Cooking, Mourne Gazo – 6:30pm

Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar – 7:00pm

Live Band Saturdays, Junction – 9:00pm

May 3 (Sunday)