Caribbean Airlines adds extra Grenada-New York flights ahead of Spicemas 2026

The expanded service will support visitors and locals attending the festival, which runs from August 1 to August 11.

Grenada: Caribbean Airlines has increased the number of direct flights between Grenada and New York, United States, to make travel easier during the busy period of Spicemas 2026,. The festival will take place from August 1 to August 11, 2026, while early activities will begin in May.

The increased flights have been added to manage the high demand for travel and to improve access to the island for the locals and international visitors. Caribbean Airlines is one of the key partners for Grenada for Spicemas 2026.

Caribbean Airlines flight from New York to Grenada

Monday, August 3 - ETD: 12:59 pm - ETA: 5:49 pm

Wednesday, August 5 - ETD: 12:59 pm - ETA: 5:49 pm

Friday, August 7 - ETD: 7:00 am - ETA: 11:50 am

Caribbean Airlines flight from Grenada to New York

Thursday, August 13 - ETD: 7:19 am - ETA: 12:14 am

Friday, August 14 - ETD: 9:20 am - ETA: 02:15 am

Sunday, August 16 - ETD: 7:05 am - ETA: 12:00 am

Spicemas is one of the most anticipated cultural festivals of Grenada, which usually takes place in late July or early August each year. It features music, dancing, masquerades, pageants, and street parades. The festival is open for both locals and visitors. Some of the main events include the J’ouvert, Monday Night Mas, and Pretty Mas parades.

Spicemas Event Schedule 2026

May 2026

May 2 - Spicemas Launch

May 16 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

May 23 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

May 24 - Echoes of Pan & Calypso

May 30 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

June 2026

June 5 - Carnival CIty

June 12 - Carnival CIty

June 19 - Carnival CIty

June 26 - Carnival CIty

July 2026

July 2 - Power Soca Prelims

July 3 - Power Soca Prelims

July 4 - Power Soca Prelims

July 5 - Power Soca Prelims

July 9 - Groovy Prelims

July 10 - Groovy Prelims

July 11 - Groovy Prelims

July 12 - Groovy Prelims

July 16 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 17 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 18 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 19 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 20 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 21 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 23 - Brian Griffith Groovy Semi-final

July 24 - Trevor Friday Power Soca Semi-Final

July 25 - Children’s Carnival Frolic

July 26 - Calypso Semi-Final

August 2026