2026-04-16 11:03:37
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Caribbean Airlines adds extra Grenada-New York flights ahead of Spicemas 2026

The expanded service will support visitors and locals attending the festival, which runs from August 1 to August 11.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Grenada: Caribbean Airlines has increased the number of direct flights between Grenada and New York, United States, to make travel easier during the busy period of Spicemas 2026,. The festival will take place from August 1 to August 11, 2026, while early activities will begin in May.

The increased flights have been added to manage the high demand for travel and to improve access to the island for the locals and international visitors. Caribbean Airlines is one of the key partners for Grenada for Spicemas 2026.

Caribbean Airlines flight from New York to Grenada

  • Monday, August 3 - ETD: 12:59 pm - ETA: 5:49 pm

  • Wednesday, August 5 - ETD: 12:59 pm - ETA: 5:49 pm

  • Friday, August 7 - ETD: 7:00 am - ETA: 11:50 am

Caribbean Airlines flight from Grenada to New York

  • Thursday, August 13 - ETD: 7:19 am - ETA: 12:14 am

  • Friday, August 14 - ETD: 9:20 am - ETA: 02:15 am

  • Sunday, August 16 - ETD: 7:05 am - ETA: 12:00 am

Spicemas is one of the most anticipated cultural festivals of Grenada, which usually takes place in late July or early August each year. It features music, dancing, masquerades, pageants, and street parades. The festival is open for both locals and visitors. Some of the main events include the J’ouvert, Monday Night Mas, and Pretty Mas parades.

Spicemas Event Schedule 2026

May 2026 

  • May 2 - Spicemas Launch

  • May 16 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

  • May 23 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

  • May 24 - Echoes of Pan & Calypso

  • May 30 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

June 2026

  • June 5 - Carnival CIty

  • June 12 - Carnival CIty

  • June 19 - Carnival CIty

  • June 26 - Carnival CIty

July 2026

  • July 2 - Power Soca Prelims

  • July 3 - Power Soca Prelims

  • July 4 - Power Soca Prelims

  • July 5 - Power Soca Prelims

  • July 9 - Groovy Prelims

  • July 10 - Groovy Prelims

  • July 11 - Groovy Prelims

  • July 12 - Groovy Prelims

  • July 16 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 17 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 18 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 19 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 20 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 21 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 23 - Brian Griffith Groovy Semi-final

  • July 24 - Trevor Friday Power Soca Semi-Final

  • July 25 - Children’s Carnival Frolic

  • July 26 - Calypso Semi-Final

August 2026 

  • August 2 - Traditional Mas Festival

  • August 6 - Majestic Thursday (Queen Show)

  • August 7 - Bacchanal Friday (Groovy & Soca Monarch)

  • August 8 - Pantastic Saturday (Panaroma)

  • August 9 - Dimanche Gras (Calypso Monarch)

  • August 10 - J’ouvert/Pageant, Monday Nite Mas

  • August 11 - Parade of the Bands, ‘AU Revoir’

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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