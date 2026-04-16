Caribbean Airlines adds extra Grenada-New York flights ahead of Spicemas 2026
The expanded service will support visitors and locals attending the festival, which runs from August 1 to August 11.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Grenada: Caribbean Airlines has increased the number of direct flights between Grenada and New York, United States, to make travel easier during the busy period of Spicemas 2026,. The festival will take place from August 1 to August 11, 2026, while early activities will begin in May.
The increased flights have been added to manage the high demand for travel and to improve access to the island for the locals and international visitors. Caribbean Airlines is one of the key partners for Grenada for Spicemas 2026.
Caribbean Airlines flight from New York to Grenada
Monday, August 3 - ETD: 12:59 pm - ETA: 5:49 pm
Wednesday, August 5 - ETD: 12:59 pm - ETA: 5:49 pm
Friday, August 7 - ETD: 7:00 am - ETA: 11:50 am
Caribbean Airlines flight from Grenada to New York
Thursday, August 13 - ETD: 7:19 am - ETA: 12:14 am
Friday, August 14 - ETD: 9:20 am - ETA: 02:15 am
Sunday, August 16 - ETD: 7:05 am - ETA: 12:00 am
Spicemas is one of the most anticipated cultural festivals of Grenada, which usually takes place in late July or early August each year. It features music, dancing, masquerades, pageants, and street parades. The festival is open for both locals and visitors. Some of the main events include the J’ouvert, Monday Night Mas, and Pretty Mas parades.
Spicemas Event Schedule 2026
May 2026
May 2 - Spicemas Launch
May 16 - Carnival Build Up Road Show
May 23 - Carnival Build Up Road Show
May 24 - Echoes of Pan & Calypso
May 30 - Carnival Build Up Road Show
June 2026
June 5 - Carnival CIty
June 12 - Carnival CIty
June 19 - Carnival CIty
June 26 - Carnival CIty
July 2026
July 2 - Power Soca Prelims
July 3 - Power Soca Prelims
July 4 - Power Soca Prelims
July 5 - Power Soca Prelims
July 9 - Groovy Prelims
July 10 - Groovy Prelims
July 11 - Groovy Prelims
July 12 - Groovy Prelims
July 16 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 17 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 18 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 19 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 20 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 21 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 23 - Brian Griffith Groovy Semi-final
July 24 - Trevor Friday Power Soca Semi-Final
July 25 - Children’s Carnival Frolic
July 26 - Calypso Semi-Final
August 2026
August 2 - Traditional Mas Festival
August 6 - Majestic Thursday (Queen Show)
August 7 - Bacchanal Friday (Groovy & Soca Monarch)
August 8 - Pantastic Saturday (Panaroma)
August 9 - Dimanche Gras (Calypso Monarch)
August 10 - J’ouvert/Pageant, Monday Nite Mas
August 11 - Parade of the Bands, ‘AU Revoir’
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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