2026-03-29 11:40:34
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InterCaribbean boosts Grenada flights as Spicemas 2026 demand surges

The airline is a key travel partner for Grenada during the festival, as it added more seat capacity on key routes to increase travelers visiting the island.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Grenada: InterCaribbean Airways is increasing their flight schedule to Grenada for the busy carnival season. The airline is responding to high demand for travel during Spicemas 2026, which is set to take place from August 1 to August 11, 2026, with pre-activities starting from May.

The airline is a key travel partner for Grenada during the festival, as it added more seat capacity on key routes to increase travelers visiting the island. It also connects many Caribbean nations, improving access and comfort for people from across the region to also attend Spicemas 2026.

Spicemas is the most anticipated cultural celebration in Grenada. It takes place in late July and early August every year. The festival features music, dance, and colorful costumes. Main events are J’ouvert, Monday Night Mas, and Pretty Mas.

J’ouvert takes place early in the morning and is known for its raw energy and traditional characters. Pretty Mas is the grand parade, as bands fill the streets in bright and creative costumes.

Spicemas 2026 - Event Schedule

May 2026

  • May 2 - Spicemas Launch

  • May 16 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

  • May 23 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

  • May 24 - Echoes of Pan & Calypso

  • May 30 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

June 2026

  • June 5 - Carnival CIty

  • June 12 - Carnival CIty

  • June 19 - Carnival CIty

  • June 26 - Carnival CIty

July 2026

  • July 2 - Power Soca Prelims

  • July 3 - Power Soca Prelims

  • July 4 - Power Soca Prelims

  • July 5 - Power Soca Prelims

  • July 9 - Groovy Prelims

  • July 10 - Groovy Prelims

  • July 11 - Groovy Prelims

  • July 12 - Groovy Prelims

  • July 16 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 17 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 18 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 19 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 20 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 21 - Calypso Tent Judging

  • July 23 - Brian Griffith Groovy Semi-final

  • July 24 - Trevor Friday Power Soca Semi-Final

  • July 25 - Children’s Carnival Frolic

  • July 26 - Calypso Semi-Final

August 2026

  • August 2 - Traditional Mas Festival

  • August 6 - Majestic Thursday (Queen Show)

  • August 7 - Bacchanal Friday (Groovy & Soca Monarch)

  • August 8 - Pantastic Saturday (Panaroma)

  • August 9 - Dimanche Gras (Calypso Monarch)

  • August 10 - J’ouvert/Pageant, Monday Nite Mas

  • August 11 - Parade of the Bands, ‘AU Revoir’

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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