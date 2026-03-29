InterCaribbean boosts Grenada flights as Spicemas 2026 demand surges
The airline is a key travel partner for Grenada during the festival, as it added more seat capacity on key routes to increase travelers visiting the island.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Grenada: InterCaribbean Airways is increasing their flight schedule to Grenada for the busy carnival season. The airline is responding to high demand for travel during Spicemas 2026, which is set to take place from August 1 to August 11, 2026, with pre-activities starting from May.
The airline is a key travel partner for Grenada during the festival, as it added more seat capacity on key routes to increase travelers visiting the island. It also connects many Caribbean nations, improving access and comfort for people from across the region to also attend Spicemas 2026.
Spicemas is the most anticipated cultural celebration in Grenada. It takes place in late July and early August every year. The festival features music, dance, and colorful costumes. Main events are J’ouvert, Monday Night Mas, and Pretty Mas.
J’ouvert takes place early in the morning and is known for its raw energy and traditional characters. Pretty Mas is the grand parade, as bands fill the streets in bright and creative costumes.
Spicemas 2026 - Event Schedule
May 2026
May 2 - Spicemas Launch
May 16 - Carnival Build Up Road Show
May 23 - Carnival Build Up Road Show
May 24 - Echoes of Pan & Calypso
May 30 - Carnival Build Up Road Show
June 2026
June 5 - Carnival CIty
June 12 - Carnival CIty
June 19 - Carnival CIty
June 26 - Carnival CIty
July 2026
July 2 - Power Soca Prelims
July 3 - Power Soca Prelims
July 4 - Power Soca Prelims
July 5 - Power Soca Prelims
July 9 - Groovy Prelims
July 10 - Groovy Prelims
July 11 - Groovy Prelims
July 12 - Groovy Prelims
July 16 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 17 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 18 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 19 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 20 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 21 - Calypso Tent Judging
July 23 - Brian Griffith Groovy Semi-final
July 24 - Trevor Friday Power Soca Semi-Final
July 25 - Children’s Carnival Frolic
July 26 - Calypso Semi-Final
August 2026
August 2 - Traditional Mas Festival
August 6 - Majestic Thursday (Queen Show)
August 7 - Bacchanal Friday (Groovy & Soca Monarch)
August 8 - Pantastic Saturday (Panaroma)
August 9 - Dimanche Gras (Calypso Monarch)
August 10 - J’ouvert/Pageant, Monday Nite Mas
August 11 - Parade of the Bands, ‘AU Revoir’
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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