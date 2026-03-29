InterCaribbean boosts Grenada flights as Spicemas 2026 demand surges

The airline is a key travel partner for Grenada during the festival, as it added more seat capacity on key routes to increase travelers visiting the island.

Grenada: InterCaribbean Airways is increasing their flight schedule to Grenada for the busy carnival season. The airline is responding to high demand for travel during Spicemas 2026, which is set to take place from August 1 to August 11, 2026, with pre-activities starting from May.

The airline is a key travel partner for Grenada during the festival, as it added more seat capacity on key routes to increase travelers visiting the island. It also connects many Caribbean nations, improving access and comfort for people from across the region to also attend Spicemas 2026.

Spicemas is the most anticipated cultural celebration in Grenada. It takes place in late July and early August every year. The festival features music, dance, and colorful costumes. Main events are J’ouvert, Monday Night Mas, and Pretty Mas.

J’ouvert takes place early in the morning and is known for its raw energy and traditional characters. Pretty Mas is the grand parade, as bands fill the streets in bright and creative costumes.

Spicemas 2026 - Event Schedule

May 2026

May 2 - Spicemas Launch

May 16 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

May 23 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

May 24 - Echoes of Pan & Calypso

May 30 - Carnival Build Up Road Show

June 2026

June 5 - Carnival CIty

June 12 - Carnival CIty

June 19 - Carnival CIty

June 26 - Carnival CIty

July 2026

July 2 - Power Soca Prelims

July 3 - Power Soca Prelims

July 4 - Power Soca Prelims

July 5 - Power Soca Prelims

July 9 - Groovy Prelims

July 10 - Groovy Prelims

July 11 - Groovy Prelims

July 12 - Groovy Prelims

July 16 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 17 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 18 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 19 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 20 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 21 - Calypso Tent Judging

July 23 - Brian Griffith Groovy Semi-final

July 24 - Trevor Friday Power Soca Semi-Final

July 25 - Children’s Carnival Frolic

July 26 - Calypso Semi-Final

August 2026