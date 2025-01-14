Trinidad and Tobago extends State of Emergency, aims to curb violence

Dr Keith Rowley has assured that despite the State of Emergency, the economy will not be impacted.

Trinidad and Tobago: The outgoing Prime Minister Keith Rowley has called for extension of State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago for three months. The motion for extension was passed on Monday, as the homicide cases continue to be on high.

Rowley is also anticipating a decrease in homicide and other gang violence after the state of emergency lifts in next three months.

Notably, earlier the state of emergency can only be imposed for an initial period of15 day as the constitution only allows the extension if a motion is passed in the parliament.

“Let's extend it for another three months and hopefully at that, at the end of that three months, we can tell you that we have made some significant progress,” said outgoing Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

PM Rowley further argued that the situation remains critical, and that law enforcement requires additional powers to address the escalating criminal activity effectively.

He expressed concern that law enforcement is confronting a gang warfare after a shooting incident outside the Besson Street Police Station in Trinidad.

Despite the State of Emergency, Dr Rowley assured Parliament that during this period the economy will not be impacted. He assured that the citizens can move and function normally.

At the same time, law enforcement focuses on tackling criminal elements. Given the current circumstances, PM Rowley stated that extending the State of Emergency for three more months is the best course of action.

Following the extension, it was announced that as of midnight today, Trinidad and Tobago will continue to be under a State of Emergency as the motion to extend the life of the SOE which would have ended at 11:59 pm tonight was just approved in Parliament for a further three months.

Additionally, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds emphasized that the state of emergency had been successful so far, with more than 500 people arrested and a reduction in some serious crimes for the same period. He said that the police had 688 intelligence led operations over the past 14 days which resulted in 596 arrests for drugs.

He also said that 3915 searches have been made so far with 32 firearms, 1030 rounds of assorted ammunition, cocaine and various types of marijuana being seized. Hinds said that this was because of the SOE which gave the officials special powers, therefore, the extension of the same seemed necessary.

STATE OF EMERGENCY IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

The SOE was declared by President Christine Kangaloo during the early hours of December 30, 2024, following two incidents involving the homicide of an individual outside the Besson Street Police Station and an alleged reprisal killing that followed.

Even after the declaration of SOE, the island nation continued to experience increased gang activity with several killings being reported. This led to the government extending the State of Emergency in a bid to curb the crime situation in the country.