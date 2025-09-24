Trinidad: Armed bandits storm Diego Martin Community Centre, rob eight including police officer

The incident took place shortly after midnight on September 20th at the intersection of Jasper Avenue and Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard in Diamond Vale, Diego Martin, police said.

Trinidad and Tobago: Armed bandits stormed the Central Community Centre in Diego Martin around midnight on Saturday and robbed eight people, including a police officer, at the gunpoint.

According to police reports, the incident happened around 12:00 a.m. on September 20th, at the corner of Jasper Avenue and Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin.

Reportedly around 12 a.m. midnight, a gold Nissan Almera, with the registration number PCS 5663, drove into the compound where vendors and patrons had gathered.

The vehicle came to a halt, and four masked and armed men exited the vehicle while the driver remained inside. The four gunmen in masks proceeded to announce a robbery and relieved all present of cash, jewelry, electronics, and personal items before escaping in the same vehicle they arrived in.

The bandits reportedly escaped driving east onto Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, then south onto St Lucien Road.

Victims

Among the victims robbed was a 30-year-old police officer of Diego Martin, who was robbed of $1,000 cash and a purple iPhone 11 valued at $1,700. A 56-year-old woman of Bridgeroad, Blue Basin, Diego Martin, robbed of six gold rings and a pair of gold earrings.

A 63-year-old woman of Balata Drive, East Grove, Valsayn, whose Nissan AD Wagon keys were stolen. A 51-year-old woman of Belmont Valley Road, Belmont, robbed of a lion head gold ring valued at $1,000 and a gold chain valued at $500.

A 54-year-old man of Belmont Circular Road, Belmont. A 34-year-old employee of Wing It Food Establishment of Riverside Drive, La Puerta, Diego Martin, who was also robbed of a tablet and cash.

A 15-year-old boy of Bridgeroad, Blue Basin, Diego Martin, robbed of a Samsung A22 valued at $1,500. A 21-year-old employee of Wing It Food Establishment of St Paul Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain.

Police officers attached to the Western Division, including Ag Sgt Huggins, Pc Belmar, Pc Burnett, Cpl Carter and Pc Belfon, responded to the scene and luckily found that no one was physically injured during the robbery. Investigations have been launched into the robbery.