Trinidad: 18-year-old becomes latest victim of gang violence, shot dead in Diego Martin

According to eyewitnesses, the victim had bought bread and eggs shortly before he was shot.

Tuesday, 14th January 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: A teenager was brutally shot dead nearby the Dominos in Diego Martin, Trinidad. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Hale Luther Junior Besson, a resident of Palmiste Street, Belmont. He was shot multiple times by assailants who were waiting for him to come out from a restaurant.

The teen was pronounced dead on the spot by the medical officials who then transferred him to a nearby hospital for autopsy. Police are suspecting that the killing was gang related.

The eyewitnesses reported that minutes before he was shot, the victim had purchased bread and eggs at the nearby NP Quick Shoppe and was reportedly headed back home but was shot on the way.

The police officials have launched investigations into the incident and are calling out the public for assistance in this matter. 

Locals slam Government’s State of Emergency

Soon after the incident, the locals are taking to Facebook to curse the government over its failed State of Emergency as there have been no decline in the homicides count. 

A local named Kenisha Stanislaus noted, “Well this SOE is rather effective. these criminals ahead of the police they spinning top in mud with this SOE.” 

Another user said, “PNM government implementation of SOE after all these years in office and it constituencies supporter of crime continues. A further extension of soe won't make a difference to there criminals as the government supports them.”

The SOE, which was earlier imposed on December 30, 2024, has been extended now for a period of three months because of the heightened gang violence across Trinidad and Tobago.

Monica Walker

