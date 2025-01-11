Trinidad and Tobago: High profile attorney, husband found dead at their residence

A prominent attorney and her husband are the new victims of increased gang violence in Trinidad and Tobago. Reportedly Kumari Baksh and her husband Nasheed Baksh were killed at their residence on Thursday night.



The victims aged 60 and 67 became the country’s first double murder victims of 2025.



The incident took place just a few days after the Government of Trinidad and Tobago declared a state of emergency due to a surge in gang violence, leading to the resignation of Keith Rowley as the Prime Minister.



Reportedly, the couple was found dead at their residence located at Guatapajaro Road, off Caratal Road, Cumuto in Trinidad.



The police officials were told that at around 7:15 pm, the relatives went to the couple’s home to check after Kumari and her husband failed to answer multiple phone calls. Upon reaching the attorney's house they discovered all lights switched off and then later discovered the horrors.

The relatives then entered the premises and found it ransacked which led them to make checks around the home and 67-year-old Nasheed Baksh was discovered in a motionless state with his hands and feet bound and face down.



The body of attorney Kumari Baksh was discovered in a bedroom on the second floor, bound and gagged, lying motionless with her face down on a bed.



The police is suspecting this as a case of home invasion as sever valuables were missing from their house. They are also checking out the surrounding security footage.

Second High Profile Attorney Murdered In Two Weeks

The incident also marks the death of a 2nd high-profile attorney within a gap of just two weeks. On December 31, 2024, Randall Warren Hector was fatally shot while leaving the Church at the Stanmore Avenue. He was with his wife and children when he was was gunned down by assailants in black SUVs.



The attorney and her was laid to rest on Thursday in an emotional ceremony which was attended by family, colleagues and other members of the community's