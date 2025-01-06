Tobago: Beris Joseph, 15, found dead; chilling video emerges of teen tied up

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows the moments leading up to the discovery of 15-year-old Beris Joseph's body, sparking concerns about gang violence in the community.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking incident, the body of 15-year-old boy of Tobago was found on Saturday morning in the Mt Hay area, between Patience Hill and Black Rock. He was a 4th form student of Signal Hill Secondary School and has been identified as Beris Joseph.

According to the police, the victim was shot and killed on the night of Friday, January 3, 2025 in Tobago, however, his body was not found until early next day. It appears he might have been shot multiple times.

Following the discovery, the police revealed shocking facts about the victim and said that he was wanted by police for a number of gun crimes in Tobago, one of which took place in Golden Lane on New Year’s Day.

This incident marked the first murder of Tobago in 2025 and left the whole community in grieving while it is also the 2nd homicide of Trinidad and Tobago.

At his family’s home located at Golden Lane yesterday, relatives chose not to talk but the teen’s aunt said that she was concerned about the recruitment of young men in the community by gangs as the killing of his nephew also seems to have been linked with gang related violence.

While one resident claimed Joseph was involved in gang activity, a man who claimed to be a member of the AGB gang denied Joseph was a member. He said young people in the community are looking for opportunities and are finding them in the gang community in Golden Lane.

He said he knew Joseph and would interact with him from time to time. He defended the teen saying he was not involved in illegal firearm or criminal activity.

Footage surfaces online of Beris Joseph tied up before murder

Soon after the discovery, a video began making rounds on social media, showing the victim Beris Joseph’s hands and feet tied up with a rope. In the footage he was being carried by another man and appeared unconscious while another male played with his head as it dangled on one side.

Reportedly, the victim was wearing the same clothes in the video in which he was found with several bullet wounds.

In the last 20 seconds of the video, it appeared that children on bicycles were seen riding around the victim and taunting him while he was lying on the street with his hands and feet bound.

While residents suspect that the killing was gang-related, but the investigators are still searching for the motive behind this act.