St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes Taiwanese doctors for week-long health mission

A 17-member team of doctors, dentists and support specialists is providing free care across St Kitts and Nevis this week, aimed at improving access to healthcare services for residents.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew met with head of the North American Taiwanese Medical Association (NATMA) delegation, Dr. Charles Hsu, on Monday, June 1. This meeting marked an important step in strengthening bilateral relations between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis.

This interaction officially launched NATMA’s first medical mission to St. Kitts and Nevis, marking a significant milestone in international healthcare collaboration and medical support for the Federation.

An official welcoming ceremony was held for the Taiwanese delegation, which was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, Edward Ling-Wen Tao.

During this meeting, the PM Drew expressed his gratitude to Dr. Hsu and the team of volunteer healthcare professionals for their dedication and contribution to improving public health. He described their efforts as an “invaluable contribution” to the well-being of the citizens across the twin island nation.

He also thanked Ambassador Edward Ling-Wen Tao, for his continuous efforts and support which has helped both Saint Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, to strengthen their longstanding partnership and cooperation.

According to the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the North American Taiwanese Medical Association will provide free medical services to the citizens across both nations. This will help improve accessibility and ensure access to quality healthcare for residents.

The mission includes 17 medical specialists, including doctors, dentists and support specialists. The group will provide their services to the citizens of St. Kitts on Monday and Tuesday, and will provide their services to Nevisians on Wednesday and Thursday.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to deepening the 40-year diplomatic ties with Taiwan, noting that the relationship is strategic and beneficial for citizens of both the countries.