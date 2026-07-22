'Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 118 fewer murders than 2024': PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Trinidad and Tobago recorded 118 fewer murders between January 1 and July 20, 2026, compared with the same period in 2024, crediting police operations and the State of Emergency.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said that there has been a decline in the numbers of homicide cases in Trinidad and Tobago. She said that these figures are proof that the government’s crime reduction measures are making a positive impact and reflect progress in improving public safety.

Official statistics were shared by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her official Facebook page. The records show that a total of 213 murders occurred from January 1 to July 20, 2026, in contrast to 331 murders for the same period in 2024. She said that the difference of 118 fewer deaths highlights a positive shift in the country’s security sector.

The analysis shows that under the UNC, there have been approximately 400 fewer murders during 2025 and 2026 combined when compared to what was projected to occur based on the murder rates of over 600 under the PNM in 2023 and 2024, reads the post shared by PM Persad-Bissessar.

The Prime Minister said that the lower homicide numbers are a result of combined efforts of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), strengthened law enforcement operations, and the ongoing State of Emergency.

Had the PNM remained in government, there would have been about 400 more murder victims in our country, based on the murder rates recorded under its negligence, she added.

She also rejected criticism from the Opposition, saying that the data does not support claims that the Government’s crime strategy is a failure. According to the Prime Minister, every police division reported a drop in murder rates than in previous years, with largest reductions recorded in the Port of Spain, Western and Northern areas.

Despite the deliberate misinformation from PNM MPs, the data show that their own stronghold constituencies are becoming safer because of the work of the UNC Government and the TTPS under the SOE, noted PM Persad-Bissessar.

The Prime Minister lauded the police force for their constant dedication towards fighting violent offenders and reiterated the government’s determination to continue focusing on curbing crime in Trinidad and Tobago.