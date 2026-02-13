Jamaica: Two women killed in late-night harbour view shooting 

Jamaica: Two women were fatally shot in Bayshore Park, Harbour View, Kingston, in an attack that occurred late Thursday night, February 12, 2026. The Jamaica Constabulary said that prior to this incident, the number of murders was just one since the start of the year 2026.

The victims have been identified as 82-year-old Merna Robinson and 37-year-old Phyllis ‘Munchie’ Powell, residents of Harbour View, Kingston, Jamaica.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Thursday, at around 10:20 p.m., but the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been disclosed by any of the officials. Not any move initiated or not has been disclosed.

The officers of Kingston East Police Division stated that they received a call from the residents of the area where they reported that they had heard some explosion sounds believed to be gunshots.

Responding to the report, the officers went to the location where they discovered two dead bodies of the women with apparent gunshot wounds. Since then the officers launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to know the situation in which the incident occurred.

Authorities disclosed that this incident brings the numbers of female victims murdered in Jamaica this week to six, which includes a four-year-old girl child. They also stated that “the heightening of violence and crime against women is a serious concern for the society as well as for the government.”

Officers stated that the investigation into the matter is continuing as they are actively trying to identify the suspects and reason behind the incident. Also the body of both the victims were sent to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

This incident shocked the community of Kingston, Jamaica, as many people expressed their sorrow and grief while many people took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Collin Flowers commented “These are not random attacks. The people in the area know exactly the 411. They know the back story to this story. Sad all the way around, but I am not surprised to see that these kinds of killings usually have some other connections directly or indirectly to the victims.”