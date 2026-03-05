Shocking Discovery in Tobago: Woman found dead at sea with rope around her neck 

The victim, Stacy Samaroo, a mother from Golconda Village, Tobago, was on vacation on the sister isle when the incident occurred.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking discovery, a woman was found dead at sea in Tobago without her clothes and with a rope wrapped around her neck. The police officials in Tobago have launched a homicide investigation after the partially decomposed body was found along the shoreline at Blenheim Bay on the afternoon of Tuesday.

Despite the state of decomposition, Samaroo was identified by her mother, who travelled to the island to view the remains. Identification was confirmed through several distinctive tattoos

According to the officials, officers on mobile patrol along Windward Road, Mt St George were alerted by residents around 3 pm about a body seen floating in the sea. Before the police officials reached the site, the body had already washed ashore near the Mt St George/Goodwood electoral district office.

With the help of locals in the area, the team of officers brought the body onto the land and authorities reported that the deceased appeared to be a woman and was found unclothed and with a rope wrapped around her neck. The shocking discovery left the locals traumatised with several urging the police to find the circumstances which led to her tragic death.

Investigators further said that they observed several tattoos on the body of the deceased including the word ‘Shiloh’ which was above her left breast, a flower and skull on the left arm while several other markings on the waist area and the wrists.

The District Medical Officer also visited the scene and pronounced the female dead before ordering that the body must be transported to the Scarborough mortuary. The officials have ordered a forensic autopsy on the body to determine the exact cause of death.

Senior officers, members of the Homicide Bureau and Criminal Investigation Department responded to the scene, which was processed by police before the body was removed by a funeral home.

Police are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding Stacy Samaroo brutal killing.