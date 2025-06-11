Govt to build 27 new operation theatres across Jamaica: Reports

Wednesday, 11th June 2025
Wednesday, 11th June 2025

Jamaica: Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton, in a recent presentation, announced that the government is in progress of  building 27 new theatres in hospitals across Jamaica, which is a 37 percent increase in new operating theatres over the next two years.

Announcing during his sectoral presentation on Tuesday, Dr Tufton noted that the 27 theatres will be spread across various hospitals in Jamaica including Cornwall Regional hospital which will receive 11 new operating systems. 

According to the information, Spanish Town Hospital will get an additional three operating theatres, while, St Ann’s Bay Hospital, May Pen Hospital, Chapelton Community Hospital, Noel Holmes Hospital, National Chest Hospital, Lionel Town Community Hospital, and the Linstead Hospital will all get one or one additional theatre. In the meantime, the Western Child and Adolescent Hospital will receive four.

He added that he is often in sorrow over the frequent downtime that is in operating theatres which lead to some of the surgeries being cancelled. Saying that the government is set to improve the existing maintenance arrangements of the operating theatres by instructing regional health authorities to appoint operating theatres managers who will be responsible for the upkeep of the theatres.

He also noted that it is due to the malfunctioning air conditions (AC) that some of the theatres have developed a  mold problem that led to the closure of 4 of their operating theatres at Kingston Public Hospital, to which they have since been reopened after repairs and the handling of the mold remediation.

Responding to this the Prime Minister says the government will ensure a proper policy, supplier servicing and inventory of parts is followed to have a quick turnaround for repairs and maintenance. He added that backup ventilations systems for the operating theatres will be in  incase the main systems go down due to repair or maintenance. 

Filled with appreciation, some of the citizens of Jamaica took to Facebook to appreciate and admire the actions the government is taking with one saying ”This is a step in the right direction for Jamaica’s healthcare system. Expanding surgical capacity will help reduce wait times and improve patient outcomes. Let’s hope the facilities are fully staffed and maintained to truly benefit those who need them most.”

