Dominica announces cash incentives for firefighters after swift response to Roseau fire 

Dominica: Following the massive fire in Roseau, Dominica, Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has announced a major cash incentive of not less than 500 dollars for the 30 fire officials who were on duty while the fire raged through the commercial area during the early hours of Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the massive fire damaged at least five business places including the well renowned Jolly’s Pharmacy. The pharmacy at that location has been shut down until further notice while other business places opened the very next day of the fire.

Minister Blackmoore made the announcement while presenting two fire trucks to the Fire and Ambulance department of Dominica. The government has handed over two fully equipped fire trucks to the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services, strengthening emergency response capacity and ensuring more efficient, reliable service to communities. The new trucks will be stationed in Roseau and Portsmouth.

The Minister for National Security said that the efficient and prompt work of the fire officials prevented any further damage in the central area of the island nation.

“I salute the fire officers. I saw few women equally active and equally efficient and competent as men and for that I am immensely proud. In that regard, we are providing incentives to the officers who were present and active during the tragedy. The Prime Minister has given his approval and has appreciated each one of you for your hard work and dedication,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Wayne Letang talked about the new trucks and said that these are equipped with modern technologies which will enhance the overall operations of the Fire and Ambulance Service.

Notably, the fire caused major damage in the Roseau Central constituency with Parliamentary Representative Melissa Skerrit expressing his solidarity with the ones affected. She also reported that no casualties were reported during the tragedy and reiterated her commitment towards assisting the ones impacted.