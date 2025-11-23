US Authorities arrest Jamaican National for discharging firearm

Authorities arrested the Jamaican national after discovering he had discharged a firearm and was in the United States illegally.

United States: 31-year-old Jamaican national identified as Tevin Ruddy Hinds is in police custody after he allegedly shot himself and was discovered to be an illegal immigrant in the country.

According to preliminary reports, the 31-year-old was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday after the police responded to an incident on Sunday around 5 a.m. after their sound-picking technologies alerted them of a possible shooting.

The police responded to Dunbar Street and recovered two spent shells from the scene, they proceeded to observe the CCTV cameras and launched a search warrant for a white BMW motorcar.

Following the launch of the search a nearby hospital reported to the police that one person had self-transported themselves there for treatment. And following his treatment, he was released.

The police proceeded with their investigations and came Monday a little before 2 p.m. Their investigations led them to Hinds, who when questioned narrated to the police that he wasn’t involved and only picked someone up from a party and took them to the hospital for treatment.

Although he confirmed that he had been treated for an ear gunshot wound previously, when the police checked the CCTV footage once again they uncovered that the Jamaican national was alone in the vehicle after he had accidentally shot himself.

The authorities arrested the 31-year-old after they looked into his documentation and discovered that he was an illegal immigrant of the United States. Hinds was formally charged for possession of a firearm by an unlawful alien and discharging a firearm within the city.

The Jamaican national, originally from Wint Road in the Waterhouse area of St Andrew reportedly entered the United States through a border recently has his bail set at US$21,087. Of that figure, approximately US$20,000 of the bond relates to discharging a weapon within the city.