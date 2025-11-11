2025-11-11 15:42:37
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guatemala: Former Mayoral Candidate José Elías Ramírez shot dead in broad daylight 

CCTV footage circulating on social media shows attackers disguised as construction workers exiting a vehicle and opening fire on the victim and his partner.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Guatemala: Engineer and former mayoral candidate José Elías Ramírez, aged 53, was shot and killed in broad daylight on the morning of November 8, in what authorities describe as a targeted execution captured on security cameras.

The CCTV footage of the incident which is making rounds on social media shows the attackers dressed as construction workers and they exit a vehicle before opening fire on the victim and his partner 38-year-old Anna María Andrés as they were walking along the city Street in Guatemala.

Both of them were shot multiple times, reported the eyewitnesses. Moments after the shooting, the assailants covered Ramírez’s body with his jacket before fleeing the scene.

An investigation into the incident was soon launched after a report of the matter was made with the police officers. Approximately eight hours after the attack, the Guatemalan National Police located the vehicle used in the crime. The police later found that the car had been reported stolen on May 22, 2025.

Police recovered the getaway vehicle and weapons from the victims’ SUV but have made no arrests, classifying the attack as a targeted execution possibly linked to organized crime in the construction sector.

Ramírez, an engineer and businessman, owned Constructora D&D Ramírez y Hernández, a local construction company. In 2023, he ran for mayor of El Tejar as a candidate for the Cabal Party but was unsuccessful in his bid. The politician had been a state contractor, especially for municipalities, was the supervisor of the overpass on the Roosevelt Highway under construction.

According to public records, Ramírez’s company received about Q428 million in contracts (roughly $55 million USD) between 2014 and 2025. Most of the work involved municipal road repairs and infrastructure projects. The firm was especially active between 2018 and 2020, when it landed some of its largest deals.

As of now, the case remains under investigation with officials trying to determine the exact cause of the fatal shooting.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Kenya hotel attack death toll rises to 21

2025-11-11 15:29:22

Uncategorised

‘It just doesn’t feel safe:’ US parents, teachers worry about reopening s...

2025-11-11 15:29:22

Uncategorised

School students go on strike to fight climate change

2025-11-11 15:29:22

Prime Minsiter Dr Keith Rowley during his virtual meeting with United States House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn
Uncategorised

PM Keith Rowley virtually meets US House Majority Whip James, discusses v...

2025-11-11 15:29:22

Featured image
Uncategorised

South Africans families seeks second citizenship for sustainable future

2025-11-11 15:29:22

Minister Deyalsingh allowed PNM lawyers to pocket over $37 million, says Kamla Persad
Uncategorised

Minister Deyalsingh allowed PNM lawyers to pocket over $37 million, says...

2025-11-11 15:29:22

Barbados

“Inhumane and archaic” Minister Abrahams calls for reforms over certifyin...

2025-11-11 15:29:22

Saint Kitts and Nevis

‘Happily Married’: PM Browne fires back at age gap critics after viral St...

2025-11-11 15:29:22