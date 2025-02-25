Tuesday, 25th February 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dr Douglas engages UAE Special Envoy Omar Shehadeh in high-level bilateral talks

Dr Douglas and UAE Special Envoy Omar Shehadeh held high-level talks on Agriculture, Trade and Investment to strengthen bilateral relations.

Tuesday, 25th February 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Denzil Douglas on Monday held significant discussions with the Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates to the Caribbean and Pacific States Omar Shehadeh and his delegation.  

The leaders discussed several matters of interest including Agriculture, Trade and Investment and explored avenues for deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.  

Omar Shehadeh further discussed potential investment opportunities in St Kitts and Nevis while Dr Douglas used the opportunity to express the country’s gratitude to the UAE for providing two solar powered desalination plants in 2024 and discussed other areas for further collaboration in renewable energy and sargassum. 

Following this significant meeting, Dr Douglas expressed the government’s commitment towards deepening the diplomatic relationship and their intention to enhance the framework.  

This is not the first time that UAE Special Envoy has visited St Kitts and Nevis. Last year in 2024 also, he arrived with his delegation and explored several opportunities of boosting ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Federation.  

During that visit, he held discussions with Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Douglas and touched on the topic of investments and other opportunities.  

Dr Douglas at that time noted that the government is actively seeking investment opportunities that align with the national priorities and collaborating with international partners like the UAE can bring major benefits to the economy and to the people.  

Furthermore, the Minister reiterated his commitment to maintain and strengthening bilateral ties with the UAE through such meetings every year, ensuring that both the countries can benefit one another.  

Dr Douglas has always been keen in meeting and engaging with global leaders with an aim to build new relations of St Kitts and Nevis with other countries, strengthening St Kitts and Nevis’ international presence. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

US President Donald Trump. ©REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Uncategorised

Trump criticises India and Brazil trade tactics

Tuesday, 25th February 2025

Uncategorised

Mass protests in Algeria against President Bouteflika

Tuesday, 25th February 2025

Uncategorised

Iran reopens mosques as virus deaths rise by 74

Tuesday, 25th February 2025

Uncategorised

Two dead, seven injured after two shootings in Washington D.C.

Tuesday, 25th February 2025

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

IMF predicts 5% yearly growth for Dominica in 2022-2026

Tuesday, 25th February 2025

India in third phase of vaccine with 65 million already immunised
Uncategorised

India in third phase of vaccine with 65 million already immunised

Tuesday, 25th February 2025

Trinidad and Tobago records 46% increase in cruise arrivals this season (PC - Facebook account of Ministry of Tourism)
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago records 46% increase in cruise arrivals this season

Tuesday, 25th February 2025

Guyana

Jacob Scipio to visit Guyana: A Journey to his roots and a chance to insp...

Tuesday, 25th February 2025