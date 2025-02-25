Dr Douglas engages UAE Special Envoy Omar Shehadeh in high-level bilateral talks

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Denzil Douglas on Monday held significant discussions with the Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates to the Caribbean and Pacific States Omar Shehadeh and his delegation.

The leaders discussed several matters of interest including Agriculture, Trade and Investment and explored avenues for deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Omar Shehadeh further discussed potential investment opportunities in St Kitts and Nevis while Dr Douglas used the opportunity to express the country’s gratitude to the UAE for providing two solar powered desalination plants in 2024 and discussed other areas for further collaboration in renewable energy and sargassum.

Following this significant meeting, Dr Douglas expressed the government’s commitment towards deepening the diplomatic relationship and their intention to enhance the framework.

This is not the first time that UAE Special Envoy has visited St Kitts and Nevis. Last year in 2024 also, he arrived with his delegation and explored several opportunities of boosting ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Federation.

During that visit, he held discussions with Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Douglas and touched on the topic of investments and other opportunities.

Dr Douglas at that time noted that the government is actively seeking investment opportunities that align with the national priorities and collaborating with international partners like the UAE can bring major benefits to the economy and to the people.

Furthermore, the Minister reiterated his commitment to maintain and strengthening bilateral ties with the UAE through such meetings every year, ensuring that both the countries can benefit one another.

Dr Douglas has always been keen in meeting and engaging with global leaders with an aim to build new relations of St Kitts and Nevis with other countries, strengthening St Kitts and Nevis’ international presence.