St Kitts and Nevis launches Cyber Nations Program 2025 to boost digital security, job opportunities

The training program is a collaboration between St Kitts and Nevis Government and Protexxa, aims to empower the workforce with cybersecurity certifications and learning opportunities.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday officially launched the Cyber Nations Program 2025. This program is a cutting-edge cybersecurity training initiative that is designed to equip citizens with the necessary digital security skills.

According to the information, this training programme is a collaborative initiative between the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and Protexxa which is a leading cybersecurity training provider from Canada, and it is aimed at empowering the country’s workforce by equipping participants with globally recognised certifications and work-integrated learning opportunities in this field of cybersecurity.

The initiative requires no prior IT experience and offers hands-on training in cyber defence, risk management, and more. The participants will get a chance to earn a globally recognised certification, unlocking opportunities for remote work and international careers.

During the launch ceremony, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew lauded the programme as a strategic move towards advancing the nation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda. He added that the program will not only provide a gateway towards well-paying careers but is also a national priority for economic transformation.

He added that his government is aiming to build a country that is not only technologically advanced but also resilient. According to him, there is a need to equip the citizens with the necessary skills to engage meaningfully in the digital economy both as consumers and professionals in the international marketplace.

PM Drew stressed that the transition to e-Government needs strong digital protections and that alongside training professionals in cybersecurity, this initiative will engage 25,000 citizens in improving their digital literacy as well as security awareness to ensure that the Federation is ready for the much-needed digital transformation.

According to him this is not just about jobs but about ensuring that St Kitts and Nevis is a leader in cybersecurity preparedness and makes the country attractive to investors and helps in securing the digital infrastructure as the island nation moves toward full e-Governance.

The Prime Minister further invited the eligible candidates to register today for the program. “Tailored for unemployed individuals seeking a fresh start, this programme provides a pathway to a high-paying, in-demand career. Don’t miss this opportunity—register today,” he said.

Reportedly, the program is tailored for adult citizens and residents of St Kitts and Nevis aged 18 and plus who are unemployed and have a clean police record along with basic math, written and computer literacy.