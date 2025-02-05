PM Drew urges bold action on Sustainable Energy at OECS Ministers Meeting

At the 3rd OECS Energy Ministers Meeting in St Kitts and Nevis, PM Drew stressed the need for energy security, renewable energy investment, and regional integration to boost economic growth.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Tuesday, issued an urgent call for bold action and decisive implementation in the Caribbean region’s transition to sustainable energy.

While speaking during the Opening Ceremony of the 3rd council of OECS Energy Ministers Meeting in St Kitts and Nevis, the Prime Minister highlighted the urgent need for energy security, investment in renewable resources and regional integration towards driving economic transformation.

He said that energy is not just a sector but an economic enabler which can redefine the trajectory of the OECS countries. PM Drew further highlighted that there is a need to reduce the dependence on imported energy sources as it is an economic imperative which will stabilize costs, safeguard the economies from external shocks and provide affordable as well as reliable electricity for the locals.

According to him, there is a need to move beyond discussions and into complete execution of renewable energy projects. He also stressed that financing remains one of the major challenges and called for increased access to concessional financing, public-private partnerships as well as innovative funding mechanisms including green bonds and blended finance models to boost progress.

The Prime Minister said that the road to economic resilience in the OECS is paved with clean energy solutions and a strong green energy sector presents boundless opportunities for investment attraction, job creation and technological advancement.

He further pointed towards regional integration as a game changer and advocated for collaborative projects including interconnection grids and submarine energy cable to ease electricity trade between OECS countries.

Dr Drew also encouraged the member states to adopt successful models including geothermal advancements in Martinique and Guadeloupe and to expand initiatives such as the Eastern Caribbean Solar Challenge to enhance solar energy adoption.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis is playing host to the Third Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers: Energy this week. During the meeting, the ministers will discuss, among other things, a landmark strategy to drive economic transformation through sustainable energy over the next 10 years.

Apart from Dr Drew, the opening ceremony featured remarks by Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, incoming chair of the OECS Council of Ministers Konris Maynard and OECS Director General Dr Didacus Jules.