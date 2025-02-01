St Kitts and Nevis CBI gets 169% more applications after transitioning to statutory body

The St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme is set for greater success in 2025 and beyond, with a strong foundation and focus on excellence.

St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has recorded an unprecedented 169 percent increase in applications during the last quarter (October to December) of 2024 as compared to the last nine months.

The CIU reported that the growth comes after unit transitioned from a government entity to a new statutory corporate structure in 2024.

According to the CIU, the increase reflects the strengthened investor interest in the efficiency, transparency and international appeal of the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

In a detailed overview, the CIU further reported that after transitioning into a statutory body, the unit underwent a comprehensive overhaul under Chairman Calvin St. Juste.

The Executive Chairman utilised his past expertise from Morgan Stanley, and the Wall Street to implement new changes. This included reviewing more than 1000 new applications and successfully transitioning the programme from a 40-year-old government-run entity to an international competitive corporate-led model.

St Juste implemented six core business principles which were driven by his experience on Wall Street. These principles guided the overall management of the programme and further streamlines the operations, while solidifying the programme as a leader in the international investment migration industry.

CIU aims to build a robust foundation for future

The bold vision of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew to transition the CBI Unit to a statutory body has strengthened the Programme. This has resulted in attracting more ultra-high-net-worth individuals who are seeking a secure and reputable alternative citizenship.

Talking about this strategic decision, PM Drew said, “The Citizenship by Investment Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis stands as a benchmark for excellence, integrity in the investment migration industry. The CIU's transition to a statutory body was a bold step, rooted in our commitment to upholding the highest industry standards and setting a mark for others to follow.”

He added, “This remarkable growth reflects the transformative changes we've implemented to ensure transparency and efficiency. We remain steadfast in the vision to revolutionise the CBI industry while driving sustainable development and economic prosperity for our nation. Our commitment to global security remains integral to maintaining the integrity and trustworthiness of our Citizenship by Investment Programme".

Chairman St Juste leads global tour to engage stakeholders

Executive Chairman St Juste also embarked on an international tour to engage more stakeholders with an aim to boost the overall reputation of the St Kitts and Nevis CBI programme. This tour, he said, helped in rebuilding the trust with local service providers and actively promote the programme.

The Chairman’s emphasis on efficiency and transparency has been highly instrumental in positioning the programme as the ‘first and finest’ in the investment migration industry.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in a short period, but there is still more work to do. This success is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our stakeholders. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and efficiency while ensuring that the CBI Programme continues to contribute significantly to the economic development of St. Kitts and Nevis," - Executive Chairman His Excellency Calvin St. Juste.

Meanwhile, the CIU Board of Governors extended their sincere gratitude to each and every member of the CIU for their contributions and extended a special recognition to the ‘taskforce’ team whose relentless and unwavering efforts were significant in navigating the challenges of the transition and in achieving this immediate success. They added that the team’s dedication has been key in restoring stakeholder confidence and strengthening the programme’s position as a leading offering in the industry.

The St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme is set to achieve even huge success in 2025 and beyond with its robust foundation in place and a renewed focus on excellence. The programme’s continued growth is set to support the visitor of the Federation to become a sustainable island state while enhancing its international standing and contributing significantly to local economic and social development.

The recent surge in applications is also a clear sign that the programme is once again attracting HNWIs who are seeking a secure and reputable alternative citizenship. The CIU notes that this renewed interest is not only a vote of confidence in the leadership of the programme but also a recognition of the attractive benefits offered by St Kitts and Nevis for wealth migration, business opportunities as well as a high quality of life.