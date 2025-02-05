St Kitts and Nevis: Investment Gateway Returns for 2025, govt announces dates

The 2025 Investment Gateway Summit will offer new business opportunities, highlight local culture, and unite investors, citizens, and entrepreneurs to network and collaborate.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts and Nevis government has announced the 2nd edition of the Investment Gateway Summit, set to take place from May 31 to June 3, 2025. The event which promises to facilitate meaningful interactions between the global economic citizens will be held at the St Kitts Marriott Resort under the theme ‘Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State.’

The theme of this year’s IGS aligns perfectly with St Kitts and Nevis’ bold vision to become the world’s first sustainable country.

Similar to last year, the 2025 IGS will also be a four-day mega event will be offering new business opportunities along with a display of creativity and culture of the Federation. The global summit is set to unite citizens, investors, visionaries and entrepreneurs, providing them with an ideal platform to collaborate, network and forge meaningful connections.

IGS 2025 to have global impact

Co-hosted by the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), the Summit is an exclusive platform designed in a way that it will foster meaningful connections, dynamic investment opportunities while showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the island nation.

The event is set to bring together seasoned investors, creative artists, trailblazing entrepreneurs and economic citizens to connect and collaborate.

While extending a formal invitation to economic citizens, investors and thought leaders globally to attend this high-calibre event, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said, "As Prime Minister, I warmly welcome you to the 2025 Investment Gateway Summit, a global stage where ideas spark innovation, partnerships drive progress, and investments shape a sustainable future.”

He added that this summit is an invitation to investors, visionary leaders and entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and create lasting impact.

“Together, let's build a future of opportunity, resilience, and shared success. Let's explore the boundless opportunities our islands offer while celebrating the rich cultural heritage that makes us unique. I look forward to welcoming you to this transformative gathering." – Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.

IGS 2025: Set to Have a Global Impact

This year’s Investment Gateway Summit will be underscoring the commitment of St Kitts and Nevis to foster strategic investments which will not only yield robust financial returns but also contribute towards the long-term economic prosperity and environmental sustainability of the Federation.

Moreover, it will be a great homecoming for investment-minded people as the event is set to bring together a diverse community including the diaspora, business executives, economic citizens, government officials and exhibitors from across the globe. The attendees will also get unparalleled access to networking sessions, exclusive showcases, industry panels and one to one meeting with key decision makers.

IGS 2025 Early Access Tickets Out Now

The Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis is inviting prospective CBI applicants, entrepreneurs, local CBI Authorised Agents, International Marketing Agents as well as property developers to join this unique investment experience.

The CIU encouraged the interested individuals to act quickly and secure early access tickets and participate in this iconic Summit. Just like the highly successful 2024 edition, the 2025 Summit will be cultivating collaboration, motivating attendees to connect with industry innovators and engage in tailored presentations, exhibitions and discussions in order to provide exclusive insights into the ever-evolving international investment landscape.

IGS 2025: A Celebration Of Culture, Investment and Opportunity

Other than business, the 2025 Summit will be celebrating the vibrant culture of St Kitts and Nevis allowing attendees to indulge themselves in the rich heritage and world class cuisine of the island nation. A major highlight of the event will be the highly anticipated Prime Minister’s Gala Function, an event which will honour the visionaries shaping the economic landscape of the Caribbean region.

With its rich culture, stunning beauty and business friendly environment, the Federation is poised to attract a huge number of investors and entrepreneurs from the world who will be taking full advantage of this unique summit.

The business minded people will also get a chance to indulge in the rich culture of the Caribbean and know the diverse opportunities St Kitts and Nevis has to offer to each individual.