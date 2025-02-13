St Kitts and Nevis reports significant progress at Kim Collins Stadium

The work on the site is in progress on two major phases which includes laying a brand-new synthetic track and stadium rehabilitation for an enhanced experience.

St Kitts and Nevis: The ongoing rehabilitation project at the Kim Collins Athletics Stadium is moving forward at a good pace with Minister of Public Infrastructure Konris Maynard expressing that it represents a significant investment in the future sports in St Kitts and Nevis.

According to the information, the work on the site is in progress on two major phases which includes laying a brand-new synthetic track and stadium rehabilitation for an enhanced experience.

Taking to Facebook, Minister Maynard shared the glimpses of the progress saying, “I am pleased with the progress made so far on the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium upgrades.” He added that this project includes a brand-new synthetic track and stadium rehabilitation, making it an ideal ground for multiple regional and international sporting events.

Maynard further added that he is looking forward to seeing how these improvements will elevate athletics, inspire the athletes and enhance the overall sporting experience in the Federation.

Notably, the Ministry of Sports in collaboration with the Government has invested millions of dollars to upgrade the island’s premier cricket and track and field facilities. The government aims to boost opportunities for hosting international events and enhancing training for local athletes.

The rehabilitation project at the Kim Collins Athletics Stadium began last year and it required a complete overhaul of the plumbing and electrical systems, replacing spectator seating, repainting the steel fame and replacing cracked dry walls with concrete walls at as estimated amount of $1.9 million. The rehabilitation also included the procurement of a new track, the cost of which was $3.8 million.

Apart from this stadium, the Ministry of Sports also made upgrades to the Warner Park Cricket Stadium including lightning and the installation of a new jumbotron because the screen panels were outdated, and the manufacturers were no longer updating the obsolete models.

During a recent press conference, Minister of Sports Samal Duggins also reiterated government’s commitment towards enhancing the sporting facilities. He said that the government will continue to make necessary investments to upgrade other facilities around St Kitts and Nevis to ensure that athletes can train, and communities can enjoy sporting events in a safe and comfortable environment.