SKN Athletics names world champion Kim Collins as first-ever Track and Field Ambassador

St Kitts and Nevis: World Athletics icon and 2003 100m world champion Kim Collins has been named first ever Track and Field Ambassador of SKN Athletics.



While announcing the development through its official Facebook account, the sports team officials said, “SKN Athletics is pleased and proud to announce Mr. Kim A. Collins as our first ever Track and Field Ambassador.”



In his new role, Kim Collins will be focusing on raising the profile of SKN Athletics via global sponsorship efforts in order to help foster a vibrant track and field community for the upcoming generation.



SKN Athletics added that the 2003 World Champion continues to be a household name in track and field globally. His tenure in track and field on a global level has spanned over 20 years. Collins holds a personal best and national record of 9.93 seconds for the 100m.



He is still the only man over 40 years to have broken the 10 second barrier as well as his 6.47 seconds in the 60m is a world record for athletes over the age of 35.



SKN Athletics believes that Collins will be instrumental in his new role as they seek to bring about a newness through global sponsorship to track and field. This historic appointment celebrates the enduring impact of Collins’ in the world of sports.



The President of St Kitts and Nevis Athletics, Delwayne Delaney emphasized the significance of this appointment and said that the team felt that it was important for them as a body and as an executive to honour him in such a way along with leveraging what he has done for track and field not only in St Kitts and Nevis but also on the global stage.



He added that everyone knows that Collins has made a name for himself time and time again dating back to 2003 and even before that in 2001 when he secured the bronze medal during the world championships, up until 2011 when he was still securing medals at the global level.



Delaney remarked that the player is known by the major players in the sport and they wanted to ensure that they are able to partner with him so that it can be beneficial to the sport as well as the youth who are coming up as future athletes.