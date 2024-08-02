Tuesday, 6th August 2024
St Kitts and Nevis mourns demise of former sports minister Glen Phillip

The sitting of Parliament scheduled for Thursday was also adjourned until Friday (2 August) to pay respect to the Labour Party member.

Friday, 2nd August 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew along with other Cabinet members is expressing sadness over the sudden passing of Former Minister Glen ‘Ghost’ Phillip who served from 2010-2015.  

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said that Glen Philip was not only just a politician but a talented athlete. He was the first person from St Kitts and Nevis to get a full college basketball scholarship.  

The officials expressed their admiration for the Phillip’s service and dedication during his time as the Cabinet minister.  

Dr Drew said, “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Hon. Glen “Ghost” Phillip. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.” He added that he joined Glen as a candidate on the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party ticket in 2013 and called him ‘supportive and encouraging’.

The Prime Minister continued to say that his administration is grateful for Phillip’s contributions and highlighted his involvement in both executive and legislative branches to ensure that the government responded to the needs of the people.  

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas called him ‘sports giant’ and said, “We wish we didn’t have to say goodbye to a sports Giant so early, the late Glen “Ghost”Phillip, former MP Constituency #4 and Member of my Cabinet 2010-2015.” 

Talking about his contributions, Dr Douglas noted that he was the Minister of Sports who played a major role in the One to One Laptop Computer Program which provided and mobilzed personal computers to the secondary school students in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. 

Furthermore, Phillip also made his mark in Sports and played a major role in St Kitts and Nevis’ hosting its first Caribbean Premier League Cricket finals at Warner Park.  

“I do extend my heart felt condolences to his family, children, relatives and friends and pray for God’s strength and peace during this difficult period,” outlined Minister Douglas while paying his respects.  

Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Geoffrey Hanley also expressed his sadness and remembered the former minister as a ‘good gentleman’.  

He said that it was a pleasure to work with his during his tenure as the Director of Youth. The Minister outlined, “I will never forget how Glen made himself available to listen to the voices of our youth. He truly cared about their well-being.” 

Dr Hanley also mentioned that he was a former national basketball player and showcased a genuine passion for sports and valued his role in advancing the youth and athletes.  

Other ministers including Konris Maynard, Marsha Henderson and Samal Duggins also expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Glen ‘Ghost’ Phillip.  

Monica Walker

