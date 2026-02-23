Man Shot Dead in Bamboo, Trinidad

Police say the victim was killed in an early morning shooting as investigations continue into the motive.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man from Diego Martin in Trinidad was shot dead in Bamboo in a shocking incident early Sunday morning, February 22, 2026. Police have identified the victim as Curtis Pierre, also known as “Bird” of Gopaul Avenue.

The shooting took place near the Ramnarine Drive by Naafa’s Pizza in Bamboo #3. According to official reports, Pierre went to the Last carnival at the Hasely Crawford Stadium before going to Bamboo.

Police said that the man was attacked by a group of armed people. They found spent and live shells of high-caliber and 9mm ammunition at the scene, suggesting the use of different guns during the firing.

A large pool of blood was soon on the roadway several hours after the shooting. Personal items were scattered nearby. These included a broken wristwatch and a bottle of pepper sauce. People, who reported the incident to the police, said that a car fled the scene soon after the shooting stopped.

Cellphone videos were also posted online by the witnesses, showing Pierre lying motionless on the ground. One of his shoes was lying right beside him, while the other was a few meters away. The whole area around him was filled with ammunition.

Locals are expressing anger towards the people who were making videos instead of helping him. “Amateur cell phone footage, I does read something eh, cellphone footage is cellphone footage,” said Maloney Timothy on Facebook.

Initial investigation believed that Pierre was trying to buy something when the shooting began. He reportedly ran onto the road with a pepper spray bottle in his hand. He was immediately shot, as he collapsed and died at the scene.

Investigations into the shooting are still active as police try to determine the motive and the suspects involved in the shooting. The crime scene is secured and the police are asking for the public to come forward with any information that may help close the case.

People are sending their condolences to the victim’s family and friends on social media. “Such a handsome young man. Could have been some young lady's dream husband. Now he's gone to early grave. Smh. Condolences,” wrote Giselle Russell-Clarke.

Ivy King said, “Ppl moving with more hate and acting like it normal especially those who reject the trying of the zoso we need to try something new u heard what I said try is better to try and fail than fail to try straight up done talk.”