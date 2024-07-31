Performers to get arrested if found guilty of using animals during Spicemas in Grenada

As Spicemas 2024 is returning to Grenada Ministry of Agriculture have extended the warning to the performers not to use animals as part of performances during annual Carnival Celebrations.

The division outlined that using animals such as snakes, chickens and dogs in performances is offensive to local, regional, and international veterinary communities.

While extending the warning, the division as well highlighted that the police officer has the power to arrest any person seen guilty.

Under the Cruelty to Animals Act, any person seen doing such an action is to be announced guilty.

For committing the offence, one not only will have to pay the penalty amount but can also be punished with imprisonment. The decisions to this will be made based on the observations, complaints, or any information related to the act provided to the officer in this scenario.

In case any animal is held by the police for violating the Cruelty to Animals Act, the cost for providing the veterinary care will be charged from the animal owners.

Spicemas is the national carnival of Grenada that pays the tribute to the island’s famous spice production. The country witness's massive celebration with cultural representation.

However, harming animals for entertainment purposes is unwise. Under the celebrations of Spicemas 2024, several of the events are to grace the the carnival which includes-

Children's Carnival Frolic on August 3, 2024

Majestic Thursday on August 8, 2024

Bacchanal Friday on August 9, 2024

Pantastic Saturday on August 10, 2024

Dimanche Gras on August 11, 2024

J’ouvert/ Pageant Monday Nite Mas on August 12, 2024

Parade of the Bands Last Lap on August 13, 2024

With the return of festival, the economic opportunities for numerous local businesses that include vendors, performers, and service providers will be fostered in the country. This also will play a pivotal role in the recovery of community post Beryl.

The optimistic comeback of Spicemas after Beryl is one of the important aspects of the recovery of the country from the destruction led by the Beryl. Also, the enthusiastic approach of the celebrations would change the vibes of the country, bringing positivity to it.

This cultural celebration will include the cultural representation by every aspect as it will include Jab Jab which adds the costumes, intoxicating rhythms, parades, pure Caribbean energy and much more.

During the celebrations, great times in the country will include special features by Dimanche Gras, J’ouvert, Traditional Mas, Fancy Mas, Monday Night Mas, Panorama, Soca Monarch, Carnival Queen show and many others.

The parade of the Bands will grace the streets of Grenada with a stunning assortment of costumes that will boast variety of crops, styles, and patterns. This colorful street party as the part of celebrations will transform the energy.

And, the restriction imposed by the authorities on the usage of animals in the celebrations add even more grace by presenting act of wisdom towards livestock. Such an act would foster peace and harmony in the nation.