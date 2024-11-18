InterCaribbean to launch nonstop flights on this Caribbean route, know here

The special promotional fares introduced by InterCaribbean Airways with the one way flights starting from US$129 will remain in effect between December 1-18, 2024 and January 8 to March 31, 2025.

InterCaribbean Airways is all set to launch a new nonstop route between Grenada and Georgetown, Guyana. Beginning from December 1, 2024, the one way flights on this route will be available for as low as $129.

According to the information, the airline will provide its services twice a week on every Thursday and Sunday with the flight departing Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada at 12:20 PM on both days and arriving at Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 1:50 PM.

The return flights will leave Guyana at 2:35 pm on Thursdays and Sundays, arriving at 4 10 pm in Grenada.

The special promotional fares introduced by InterCaribbean Airways with the one way flights starting from US$129 will remain in effect between December 1-18, 2024 and January 8 to March 31, 2025.

The air carrier further said that they will be providing their services through their ERJ 145 jet which boasts a capacity of 50 passengers.

While the airline is already offering its services on this route with one flight on Thursdays and Saturdays, this additional flight will allow more passengers to travel between the two destinations.

While announcing the development, the airline said that the service will mark a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between South America and the Eastern Caribbean.

The CEO of the airline, Trevor Sadler, expressed his enthusiasm for this new route saying that this non stop service between the two destinations is anticipated to be a game changer for regional connectivity. He added that the company is trying to bridge cultures, foster trade while opening new possibilities for tourism and business.

Sadler stated that the convenience of non stop flights will save travelers’ time and make journeys between these destinations more accessible.

He further reiterated the air carrier’s commitment to weave a tighter and more connected fabric across the region and Guyana and this route is a further step in that direction.

Additionally, the CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach, welcomed the new nonstop flights with open arms and said that the launch of this service marks the realization of a vision to connect both destinations in a way that will bring the people, culture and economies closer together. She also thanked the air carrier for their tireless work and commitment to making the air bridge a reality.

Road noted that this nonstop flight will not only ease the burden of travel but will also open new possibilities of growth and collaboration between Grenada and Guyana.

Notably, interCaribbean Airways is the leading regional airline which serves intra Caribbean flights to more destinations across the region than any other airline. The airline is operating at a current and planned network of 27 cities with plans for even more in the works. Their network stretches from Havana to the west, Barbados to the east as well as Guyana to the south.