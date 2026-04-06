Baby delivered mid-air on Jamaica to New York Caribbean Airlines flight

A woman gave birth during a Caribbean Airlines flight from Kingston to JFK, with both mother and baby safely landing and receiving medical care.

Jamaica: A woman went into labour and gave birth on Saturday, March 4, during her flight to New York. The Caribbean Airline flight, BW005, departed from Kingston, Jamaica, and was about to land in John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport, when the routine flight became an unforgettable memory for several passengers.

According to the air traffic control recordings, pilots operating the flight immediately requested help from the ground control, asking for medical personnel to be present for their landing to assist the pregnant lady.

The request was initially misunderstood by the ground control personnel, who asked if there was a sick passenger onboard. The pilot again clarified, “We have a passenger, a pregnant passenger, who’s going into labor at this time, requesting direct Zetal.”

During their exchange, the ground control asked if the baby was delivered, to which one of the pilots said yes. In a sweet moment, the air traffic personnel suggested that the baby should be named “Kennedy,” as it was born on a flight to JFK Airport. The pilot responded with “Ah, Kennedy, will do.”

Both the mother and her baby safely landed in New York and were treated by the medical team. The airline commended the professionalism and support provided by the crew during the situation.

People online are jokingly asking if the child was actually named Kennedy. Winston George said, “Amen. That child's nationality is "International" having born in the air or it depends parents nationality or which country owns the airspace.”

Several similar cases have occurred in the past, where women gave birth to their newborns during their flights. A passenger onboard a Royal Jordanian flight also gave birth with assistance from professionals on the same flight. The flight landed at JFK Airport, as the woman and her baby were taken to the Jamaica Hospital in Queens for a checkup.

A woman also gave birth on an Air India flight as she was travelling to Thailand with her first child. She was 29-years old and gave birth moments before landing in Mumbai, India for her connecting flight to Bangkok.