Roof collapse at new Dominica Grammar School construction site, no injuries reported

Dominica: The roof at the construction site of the new Dominica Grammar School collapsed on Monday morning following which the Ministry of Education confirmed that neither any student nor any staff were injured during the incident.

According to the information, the roof designated for the school’s auditorium collapsed on the morning of June 16, 2025.

Soon after the incident, Minister for Education Octavia Alfred said that the matter is currently being investigated and emphasised that no one was injured.

The Minister said that the roof had collapsed during the ongoing construction work on the school and noted that the construction area is secure and separate from ongoing school operations. Alfred added that students and staff do not have access to this site, therefore, classes as well as other activities will continue as normal.

She further reiterated that the ministry is engaging with the contractor, and the matter is currently under review. The education minister added that the government is assuring everyone that the safety of students, staff as well as the wider school community remains its topmost priority.

Furthermore, the government will assess the overall damage and is expected to expedite the construction process at the new Dominica Grammar School to ensure the proper usage of the entire building by the staff and students alike.

Notably, the new Dominica Grammar School project involved renovating existing buildings and constructing new ones, including an auditorium, library and administrative building. Construction of Block A, Block C and the Administration building was completed last month which further allowed for the classes to resume this month.

The two major existing buildings were fully renovated, both internally and externally, to modernize them and integrate them with the new structures while the third major building was constructed, similar in style to the previous ones, to lectures and house classrooms.