Jamaica: Former JCF probationer killed by Police after alleged taxi hijacking in Kingston

A 34-year-old man, formerly on probation with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, was killed after allegedly hijacking a taxi and firing at police in Kingston on Wednesday night.

Jamaica: A 34-year-old man lost his life after he was shot by police following an alleged taxi hijacking and chase along Camp Road in Kingston on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as a former probationer of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Sean Raby. It was revealed during the investigations that Raby was dismissed before completing his probation after being found responsible for misconduct and behaviour considered harmful for the organization’s reputation.

According to police reports, the victim boarded a taxi as a passenger at around 6:20 pm heading to downtown Kingston. After some distance, the vehicle stopped to pick up a female passenger which led to an argument between Raby and the taxi driver.

The driver saw the male passenger being in possession of a firearm. Concerned for his safety, he pulled over the car, put it in neutral, got out and alerted a passing police patrol.

Police officers further said that Raby took control of the taxi and fled the scene, while the officers chased him through the area. During the pursuit, he allegedly fired several shots at the police.

The chase came to an end when Raby’s vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Camp Road. The police officers confronted him after the crash, during which Raby was shot and killed.

Investigators recovered a 9mm pistol, which contained nine rounds of ammunition at the scene.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) launched a probe into the shooting incident. According to INDECOM, it was the first fatal police shooting recorded in June.

As of June 4, 2026, 140 people have been killed by members of security forces. This has raised serious concerns for safety among the people of Jamaica.

One individual said, “Glad say he didn’t make it in the force, yes JCF, when you find them, deal with them just as the same as criminal,” while another asked , “Dismissed because of the "good order and reputation of the organization". Really.”