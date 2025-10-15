Antigua and Barbuda to honour Burning Flames Band at Independence Gala in New York

The Consulate General of Antigua and Barbuda announced that the iconic band, beloved for their music, will perform and be honored as a special guest at the event.

Antigua and Barbuda: The legendary Burning Flames band will receive a special recognition and tribute at the Annual Independence Gala of Antigua and Barbuda, which will be celebrated in New York, United States on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

The Consulate General of Antigua and Barbuda announced that the iconic band, one of the most loved bands of their time due to their music, will not only perform but also be recognized as an honored guest at the event.

They also shared further details about the gala, revealing that the eagerly awaited celebration will take place on Saturday, November 15, at the stunning Glen Island Harbour Club, where nationals from across the U.S. diaspora will come together for an unforgettable night of cultural pride and unity.

The theme of this year’s gala is “Red and Gold” which will reflect the vibrant energy and brilliance of the legendary Burning Flames, whose popular songs like ‘Workey Workey’ and ‘Swinging Engine’ helped in defining Soca music both in the region and around the world.

The permanent Representative of Antigua and Barbuda ‘Ambassador Walton Webson’ to the United Nations, stated that the “tribute is a fitting acknowledgement of the band’s decades of musical excellence and cultural influence.”

He further said that, “Our Independence Gala, especially in this milestone year for our beloved cultural icons, is a wonderful chance for the diaspora to show the band how much they’re loved and appreciated.”

Additionally, he praised the band while saying “Although many Antiguans and Barbudans have brought pride to our nation, but the Burning Flames remains among the brightest stars in our constellation of outstanding achievers.”

As celebrating the 44th year of independence and marking the ‘Burning Flames’ 40th anniversary, the organizers of this year’s gala promised that this year’s gala will be the best among all the previous gala and also going to be the most lively and well attended gala to the date.

The organizers of this event are urging the public of the nation to express their joyness and to show some support to this event and to celebrate not only the progress of the nation but also the enduring legacy of the band that has kept the nation dancing for four decades.

Also the tickets for this event are selling quickly as there are three types of pricing tiers; the very 1st is US$200 which will be limited until October 15, 2nd is US$225 which will be limited between October 16 to November 9 and the third is US$250 between November 10 to the event night.

In the end they mentioned their contact information 646-215-6013 or 646-215-6047 for further enquiries.