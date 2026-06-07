Antigua Cruise Port prepares for busy season with Rhapsody of the Seas visits

Antigua Cruise Port is expecting more than 15 cruise ship calls between June and September, bringing thousands of visitors and providing a boost to tourism-related businesses across Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua Cruise Port is set to welcome Rhapsody Of The Seas once again on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The vessel last visited the twin-island on June 3, as it docked in St John’s at 8:00 am and departed at 6:00 pm to continue its journey to the next destination at 6:00 pm. It brought along 2,026 passengers to the twin island nation.

The upcoming visit marks the beginning of a busy mid-year cruise period for Antigua and Barbuda. Rhapsody of the Seas is scheduled to make additional visits on June 17 and June 23.

Each visit is expected to follow consistent arrival and departure times, which is 8:00 am and 6:00 pm, as it brings thousands of passengers to Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua Cruise Port also unveiled the full cruise schedule from June 2026 to September 2026, as it expects the arrival of more than 15 cruise ships and several thousands visitors. This will boost tourism, economy, and businesses for local people.

“Two islands with endless possibilities. From stunning beaches and historic landmarks to local cuisine and duty-free shopping, Antigua and Barbuda is ready to be explored,” said the cruise port via an official Facebook post.

July 2026 Schedule

1 July 2026 – Rhapsody of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International), St. John’s, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

7 July 2026 – Rhapsody of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International), St. John’s, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

15 July 2026 – Rhapsody of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International), St. John’s, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

17 July 2026 – Disney Fantasy (Disney Cruise Line), St. John’s, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

21 July 2026 – Rhapsody of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International), St. John’s, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

29 July 2026 – Rhapsody of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International), St. John’s, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

August 2026 Schedule

4 August 2026 – Rhapsody of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International), St. John’s, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

12 August 2026 – Rhapsody of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International), St. John’s, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

18 August 2026 – Rhapsody of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International), St. John’s, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

26 August 2026 – Rhapsody of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International), St. John’s, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

September 2026 Schedule