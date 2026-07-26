Operation Iceberg exposes alleged human trafficking network in Trinidad and Tobago

Authorities arrested three suspects, rescued several suspected trafficking victims and uncovered alleged child sexual exploitation cases during Operation Iceberg, the country's first major anti-trafficking operation in Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago's Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) detained three people and rescued several suspected trafficking victims on Saturday, July 25 under a major counter-trafficking operation as the officers dismantled an alleged human trafficking network operating across Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Ministry of Homeland Security.

The Operation Iceberg, which ran from Wednesday, July 22 to Saturday, July 25 marked the CTU's first major enforcement operation in Tobago.

Officers arrested Francis Carolina Rengel Ojeda, 26-year-old, a Venezuelan national, in Scarborough on July 24. She was detained under a Preventive Detention Order (PDO) amid investigations into allegations that she facilitated the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The officers arrested Damon Domonic Charles, 38-year-old, in Signal Hill on July 25. He was also detained under a PDO, amid the investigations into offences relating to trafficking in children and the sexual penetration of a minor.

During a search of Charles's residence on Aquamarine Drive, Signal Hill, officers encountered three Venezuelan women aged 20 to 23. As per the reports, they were alleged to be on orders of supervision.

In a simultaneous operation at Chill Out Bar on Milford Road, officers found five Latin American women aged 22 to 44. All rescued women were taken to the Shirvan Road Police Station for immigration and trafficking-related screening. Two were later released after authorities confirmed they had the required immigration status.

Investigators also alleged that a 17-year-old Venezuelan girl was lured to Trinidad with what appeared to be a legitimate job offer before being subjected to sexual exploitation.

In the Trinidad phase of the operation, officers arrested Titus Du Bois, 41, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, in St James. He was detained under a PDO as investigators probe allegations of trafficking in children and the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The three PDOs were executed under the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2026. The Ministry of Homeland Security said the operation was the result of several months of intelligence gathering, surveillance and planning by the CTU and partner agencies.

Operation Iceberg involved the Counter Trafficking Unit, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the Defence Force, the Immigration Division, the Customs and Excise Division, the Strategic Services Agency and the Children's Authority, among other state agencies.

The Ministry of Homeland Security also noted that the operation coincides with Trinidad and Tobago's observance of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30 and underscores the continued fight against human trafficking across the nation. Further Investigations in the operation are still ongoing.