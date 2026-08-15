Caribbean Islands Under Flood Alerts as Tropical Wave Crosses Lesser Antilles

A tropical wave moving through the Lesser Antilles has prompted flash flood watches and weather alerts across several Eastern Caribbean islands, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected into Saturday.

Caribbean: A tropical wave moving westward through the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean has triggered flash flood watches and weather alerts across several Eastern Caribbean island nations, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds that are expected into Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The US National Hurricane Center identifies the system, designated AL92 , which is located roughly 350 miles east of the Windward Islands as of Friday, August 14.

The NHC noted that the development into a tropical depression remains unlikely, and the formation chances are placed at 10 percent for both 48 hours and seven days. However, despite the low development odds, the agency has recorded that strong gusty winds and heavy rain are possible across the portions of the Lesser Antilles into Saturday.



Trinidad and Tobago

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service 's recent forecasts noted that there is a possibility of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms with a low to medium chance of gusty winds and localised street or flash flooding in flood-prone areas, alongside increasing Saharan dust.

TTMS has issued an Adverse Weather Alert #1 - YELLOW LEVEL, Starting from (local time) Sat, Aug 15, 2026 12:00 AM till Sat, Aug 15, 2026 5:00 PM.

The alert has advised the locals to monitor the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service for any rainfall, flood or marine advisories.

Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services has also issued a flash flood watch at 6pm on Thursday, August 13, warning that, “There is the possibility of significant flooding, which may result in soil erosion on bare or scarred land surfaces; water settlements on roads and fields may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversion; increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g. ponds etc.); marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storms drains/ water canals, and on property.”

Forecasters have warned the alert could be upgraded to a warning as the residents have been urged to monitor official updates, particularly overnight and during periods of intense rainfall.

Dominica

The Dominica Meteorological Service placed the island under a flash flood watch from midnight Friday through noon Sunday, August 16, warning of strong, gusty winds, rough seas and areas of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Residents have been advised to be prepared for short-duration intense rainfall and avoid flooded roads and gullies.

St Vincent and the Grenadines

St Vincent and the Grenadines was also named among the islands expected to see the most significant weather overnight into Saturday, alongside Martinique, St Lucia and Barbados.

Residents have been advised to be prepared for short-duration intense rainfall and avoid flooded roads and gullies.

Apart from that, across the Leeward Islands, including Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Montserrat and the British Virgin Islands, have a possibility of the threats consisting of gusty winds and periods of rain.

Forecasters have predicted rainfall totals of roughly 0.5 to 2 inches in parts of the region, while gusts could reach approximately 40 mph in Barbuda and Montserrat.

The National Hurricane Center noted that there were no active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico in its latest update.

However, the officials are actively urging residents across the region to monitor local meteorological services, avoid flooded roads and gullies, and remain alert for rapidly changing conditions.