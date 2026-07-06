'Back to Wood Fire': Locals react as LPG prices climb across Barbados

The increase has sparked widespread reaction on social media, with many consumers questioning the timing of the price hike and expressing concern over the rising cost of living.

Barbados: Consumers are now paying more for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) following the implementation of new prices at midnight on Sunday.

According to the information, the 100 lb cylinder now retails for $182.81, up from $166.39, an increase of $16.42.The price of the 25 lb cylinder has risen from $46.70 to $50.80, while the 22 lb cylinder now costs $44.87, up from $41.26. The 20 lb cylinder is now retailing at $40.79, compared with $37.51 previously.

The increase has generated widespread discussion on social media with many consumers expressing frustration over the higher cost.

Several commenters questioned why LPG prices have increased despite reports of declining global oil prices. Others said the latest adjustment adds to the growing financial strain on households already facing higher utility and living expenses.

Some consumers said they would reduce the amount of cooking they do to conserve gas while others joked that they would return to cooking on wood fires. Several pointed out that the increase comes during the busy Crop Over season and the school vacation period, when demand for LPG is typically higher.

One social media user wrote, "Oil prices going down and yet prices going up with gas and electricity... something not sitting well with this," while another commented, "Notice when the price falls it falls by cents but when it rises it rises by dollars."

Many commenters also highlighted the impact on larger households with one noting that a 100 lb cylinder now costs $182.81, compared with $166.39 previously.

Amid the criticism, another commenter sought to explain the increase with one saying that local suppliers cannot control world market prices and must purchase LPG at the prevailing market rate when supplies are needed.