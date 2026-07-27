Ceili Peterson wins bronze in taekwondo, secures Guyana's 1st medal at CAC Games

Peterson defeated Venezuela’s Yulienny Pedraza 2-0 in the bronze medal bout, giving Guyana its first medal of the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

Guyana: Ceili Peterson etched her name in Guyana’s sporting history by claiming the bronze in the women’s under-49kg taekwondo at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Peterson defeated Venezuela's Yulienny Pedraza with an absolute best of 2-0 and claimed Guyana’s first podium finish in the bronze medal bout on Sunday, July 26.

Peterson had earlier lost 2-0 to Colombia's Andrea Ramirez in the semi-final, ending her chances of reaching the gold medal match. However, he regrouped to secure bronze later the same day.

Peterson also served as joint flagbearer for Team Guyana alongside archer Devin Permaul during the Games' opening ceremony.

Speaking after her win, Peterson said she was happy to have secured a podium finish for Guyana despite falling short of her goal of gold.

“I am truly elated to have won the bronze medal for Guyana,” Peterson said.

“While my ultimate goal was to win the gold, I am grateful to have earned a place on the podium and to bring home Guyana’s first medal of these Games.”

She indicated her ultimate ambition is to win Guyana's first Olympic gold medal, with the Los Angeles 2028 Games as a target.

“This is only the beginning,” Peterson said. “My ultimate dream is to win Guyana’s first Olympic gold medal.”

“Today’s result gives me even greater motivation to continue working hard, improving every day, and pursuing that goal with everything I have,” she added.

Her coach, Carlos Amezcua Blanco, said the medal reflected months of hard work and teamwork, and described it as an early step in what he expects to be a successful career.

“This achievement is the result of months of commitment, sacrifice, and teamwork,” Amezcua Blanco said.

“This bronze medal is an important milestone, but I truly believe it is only the beginning of what will be a very successful journey.”

The coach further described Peterson as one of the most dedicated athletes he has trained, and praised her discipline and ability to quickly adapt to the mat.

Guyana Olympic Association president Godfrey Munroe praised her character and commended Peterson's resilience in bouncing back from the semi-final loss.

Chef de mission Kenisha Headley said the wider Team Guyana delegation rallied behind Peterson, calling her podium finish a special moment for the squad.

“Ceili competed with tremendous heart and determination.”

“Every member of Team Guyana rallied behind her, and her opportunity to stand on the podium as our country’s first medallist of these Games was a truly special moment,” Headley said.

Furthermore, Deputy chef de mission Roger Callender was also part of the Guyanese contingent celebrating the win.

Officials expressed hope that Peterson's result would inspire similar performances from the rest of the delegation as competition continues across multiple sports.